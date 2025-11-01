Trump Doubles Down on Christian Genocide Claim, Threatens Military Action in Nigeria

*Orders US department of war to prepare for possible action to completely wipe out Islamist terrorists in Nigeria

•⁠ ⁠Says US will stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria if killing of Christians continues

United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has asked the US Department of War (Defence Department) to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria if the Nigerian government “continues to allow the killing of Christians.”

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump said the US government will also immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria if Christian killings continue.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, “guns-a-blazing,” to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities. I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”, the post read.

President Trump’s threat is coming barely 24 hours after he directed that Nigeria should be designated as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ over claims of Christian genocide.

The countries of particular concern are the nations the US finds have engaged in severe violations of religious freedom.

In a post on Truth Social Friday, Trump had said: “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN.”

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, responded to the Christian genocide claim, declaring that Nigeria has constitutional guarantees to protect Nigerians of all faiths.

He also said his two and half year-old administration was opposed to religious persecution and will on no ground encourage it.

In a six-paragraph release earlier on Saturday, President Tinubu stated: “Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.

“Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths.

“Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths.”