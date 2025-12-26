  • Friday, 26th December, 2025

Trump Deploys U.S. Military Strike on ISIS Targets in Northwest Nigeria

Breaking | 2 hours ago

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

United States President Donald J. Trump today said that U.S. forces carried out a military strike against ISIS targets in Northwest Nigeria over their incessant attacks on Christians.

In a statement posted on his verified social media account on Christmas night, Trump said the action was taken on his direct orders as Commander in Chief.

The message read thus: “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!

“ I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.

“The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.

“Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no independent confirmation from the Nigerian government, or international security agencies regarding the strikes or their location.

