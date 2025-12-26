FG Confirms US Strikes on Terrorist Targets in Nigeria, Attributes Action to Structured Security Cooperation

….More strikes to come, Hegseth U.S Secretary of War warns

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Federal Government has confirmed that coordinated security cooperation with international partners, including the United States, has resulted in precision air strikes on terrorist targets in the North West of Nigeria.

The operations are part of ongoing efforts to tackle persistent terrorism and violent extremism across the country.

In a statement confirming the earlier tweet by U.S president, Donald Trump, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Spokesperson Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said: “Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism.

“This has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West.”

The Ministry emphasised that the collaboration includes intelligence sharing, strategic coordination, and other forms of support conducted in line with international law, mutual respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty, and commitments to regional and global security.

“Terrorist violence in any form whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security,” the statement said, highlighting the government’s zero tolerance for attacks on civilians.

All counter-terrorism operations, the Ministry added, prioritise civilian protection, national unity, and the rights and dignity of all citizens.

It also noted that “the Federal Government continues to work closely with its partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats, while strengthening Nigeria’s own security institutions and intelligence capabilities.”

Meanwhile, U.S Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, who commented on the air strikes and the timing of the operation said more strikes are to come.

He tweeted, “The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end. The @DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas. More to come… Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation. Merry Christmas!”