Shettima, Akpabio, Jonathan, Others Eulogise NILDS DG, Prof Sulaiman at 60

Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Professor Olanrewaju Sulaiman recently turned 60. At a ceremony to mark the day, many political big wigs including former President Goodluck Jonathan eulogised the former Minister

Professor AbubakarOlanrewajuSulaiman was one of the ministers appointed in the twilight of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in 2014. But he was one of the very few who stood to be counted when the All Progressives Congress (APC) came after the Jonathan’s administration.

He said “ I was a minister just for one year as Goodluck Jonathan government was terminated on account of the lost of 2015 election. And after Buhari government took over, Jonathan’s ministers were subjected to a lot of persecution, I think one remarkable thing I achieved was that, while everybody was trying to shy away from confronting the Buhari’s Government, to put some things in proper perspective, as that government was trying to misrepresent, and perhaps even portray the Jonathan Government as a corrupt government trying to change some history, I was everywhere providing a counter narrative. So, that again brought me at loggerheads with the Buhari’s government, as I was addressing press, granting interviews, and I became the darling of the journalists. So, the government of the day was not comfortable with that position. Effort to silence me proved abortive. Eventually, I landed in detention. In 2016, they filed something against me, you know what they call a phantom allegation, yes, they did.

The celebrated case, Belgore and Suleiman, I was in detention for almost two weeks in Lagos, and that commenced another travail in court again, my second leg in court which lasted for three and half years.”

Therefore, when he was named the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), in the twilight of the Senator BukolaSaraki-led Senate on May 28, 2019, it raised eyebrows in some quarters, owing largely to the timing of the appointment which came when it was obvious that Dr Ahmad Lawan would emerge the next Senate President.

And considering the not-too-good relationship between Lawan and Saraki, many had thought that Lawan would not work with Prof. Sulaiman as he might remove him from office.

But Lawan worked with him. And at a recent birthday to honour Prof. Sulaiman, Lawan revealed that he initially had doubts about Prof. Sulaiman’s ability to work effectively with his administration, saying “It took some time for me to start to work with the DG. But when we did, he proved to be everything we didn’t think—very loyal, committed, efficient, and a team player. Our four years as the Governing Council of NILDS were probably the most productive years of the institute.” He added that the success of their collaboration prompted both him and former Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila to endorse Prof. Sulaiman for a second term as NILDS Director-General in 2023.

Lawan, spoke at an event held to celebrate Prof. Sulaiman’s 60th birthday and to unveil two books written in his honour. The two books unveiled at the event are ‘Transformative Leadership in Practice’ and ‘Destiny, Character and Leadership.’

But Lawan was not the only dignitary present at the occasion to celebrate Prof. Sulaiman on the occasion. Vice President KashimShettima, Senate President GodswillAkpabio, and former President Goodluck Jonathan led other dignitaries and intellectuals in celebrating the NILDS DG.

The event drew eminent personalities from the legislature, academia, diplomatic corps, and traditional institutions, including the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba AdeyeyeOgunwusi.

One after another, the dignitaries extolled Prof. Sulaiman’s transformative contributions to governance, scholarship, and public policy in Nigeria.

Vice President Shettima, described Prof. Sulaiman as “a man whose life has been defined by intellect, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to national advancement.”

Represented by Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Mr. TemitolaAdekunle-Johnson, the Vice President lauded Prof. Sulaiman’s tenure as Minister of Budget and National Planning and his current leadership at NILDS, noting that “under his guidance, the institute has evolved into a true think tank bridging the gap between policy, legislation, and governance.”

He further said “his tenure as Minister of National Planning and presently as the Director-General of NILDS has been marked by excellence, foresight, and transformative leadership.”

Senate President Akpabio, in his remarks, praised Sulaiman’s dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s legislative system and his efforts at elevating democratic practice through scholarship and institutional reforms.

“We are celebrating not just a scholar, but a nation-builder who has used knowledge as an instrument of transformation,” Akpabio said, just as he announced the Senate’s support for the book launch.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, described Sulaiman as “a visionary leader and institution builder.”

Reviewing ‘Transformative Leadership in Practice,’ he said the book “mirrors diverse perspectives on Sulaiman’s leadership style and confirms him as a reformer who leads by example.”

Represented by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke, ex-President Jonathan recalled Sulaiman’s brief but impactful tenure in his administration.

“Although his appointment was at the twilight of the administration, he quickly stamped his authority on the work of the National Planning Commission. His innovations and transformative leadership attributes were brought to bear on the work of the NPC, transforming it into an efficient public institution.”

He added that Sulaiman’s input made governance more effective, saying “as the chief planner, he ensured my government received all the inputs required for informed decision making. This made my task as President less arduous than it should ordinarily have been.”

Similarly, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, praised Sulaiman’s humility and simplicity, declaring that “Professor Sulaiman is a professor who has a style of simplicity. Anytime I come to Abuja, he makes life so easy for me. Every day I pray for you and all the things you are made of in this life.”

On his part, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, who was represented by the BalogunAlanamu of Ilorin, Dr. AtolagbeAbubakar Jos, described the celebrant as “a cherished son of the community whose contributions remain invaluable.”

In his review of ‘Transformative Leadership in Practice’, former INEC Chairman and Presidential Adviser on Livestock Reforms, Prof. AttahiruJega, commended the book’s scholarly depth and Sulaiman’s record of institutional innovation.

He highlighted that under Sulaiman’s leadership, NILDS analysed over 101,000 bills between 2019 and 2024, compared to 858 in the previous seven years, and expanded its staff strength from 150 to 250. The book, he said, “offers empirical illustrations of transformative leadership and its impact on democratic governance.”

Professor NimataAbdulraheem, who was the reviewer for the second book ‘Destiny, Character and Leadership,’ described it as “a reflective and inspiring work chronicling Sulaiman’s journey of faith, service, and resilience.”

She said the book provides “practical lessons in humility, courage, and leadership” from Sulaiman’s personal and professional life.”

Responding, Professor Sulaiman expressed gratitude to God, his family, and the Nigerian leadership for their support. He reflected on his journey from the academia to public service, acknowledging the challenges and milestones that shaped his leadership philosophy.

He noted that “leadership is not about titles or tenure” but about impact, integrity, and the courage to serve with conviction.

Sulaiman said his philosophy was simple, noting that “but if I believe in something, I pursue it, regardless of resistance or challenges and discomfort. I’m always very steadfast, very focused, I’m very committed to anything I believe in. So, when I set for myself an agenda, I go for it, and so long as I set an agenda for myself, the goal is where I want to go,” he added.

Sulaiman further said “I don’t look at all these centrifugal forces that are trying to pull people down. I remain focused, dogged, steadfast, and pursue it, regardless of what might go against me. This is because ultimately, either you pull me down or don’t pull me down, either you support me or don’t support me, I believe that what God has destined for me will come to pass. I am a believer in Allah. My belief is strong, and I also have a very strong conviction. When I’m convinced about anything, I go for it, and that is why there’s no time I bother about some mediating forces of facture trying to work against it. The truth is, nothing comes to me so rosy,” Sulaiman added.

The celebratory event, graced by tributes and distinguished dignitaries from far and wide, underscored Prof. Sulaiman’s enduring influence on Nigeria’s democratic development and intellectual advancement. In many ways, the gathering was more than just a birthday celebration, it was a recognition of a life devoted to public service, scholarship, and nation-building. Sulaiman’s journey reflects the power of resilience, loyalty, and leadership in shaping democratic institutions.