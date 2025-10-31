How Nigerian Army’s Intensified Counter-terrorism Operations Have Strengthened Security 

In a show of renewed vigour and coordination, the Nigerian Army has intensified counter-terrorism and anti-crime operations across the country, neutralising several insurgents, arresting dozens of suspects, and rescuing kidnapped victims in simultaneous raids spanning the North-East, North-West, North-Central and South-South regions. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, the Army’s operations have grown more intelligence-driven, decisive, and people-focused, reaffirming its determination to safeguard Nigerians despite the loss of gallant personnel in the line of duty.

Across multiple fronts, troops have dismantled criminal cells, intercepted arms couriers, destroyed illegal oil refineries, and disrupted kidnap-for-ransom networks, in what military analysts describe as one of the broadest operational sweeps in recent months.

Army achievements in ongoing operations

Between 29 September and 4 October 2025, troops across various formations recorded significant gains. In Kogi State, soldiers of Operation EGWU EKE ATITE III, in joint collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services, Police and Hybrid Forces, foiled a planned terrorist attack at Isanlu, Yagba West LGA. During the encounter, more than a dozen insurgents, including the dreaded kingpin Kachalla Maidawa, were neutralised. Recovered items included one AK-47 rifle, 400 rounds of mixed ammunition, four motorcycles, three Dane guns, a fragmentation jacket, and mobile phones.

In Kebbi State, 1 Brigade ambushed terrorists along the Salka–Kinke–Makurdi road in Ngaski LGA, killing two and rescuing eight kidnapped victims. Troops recovered seven AK-47 magazines, 180 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and two motorcycles.

Similarly, in Kaduna State, on 3 October 2025, troops of 11 Field Engineer Regiment and CSI Battalion intercepted a ₦3 million ransom delivery involving brand-new motorcycles meant for terrorists. Five kidnapped victims were rescued in Giwa and Birnin Gwari LGAs. Two suspects arrested at Damakasuwa checkpoint in Zangon Kataf LGA were found with ₦1.3 million, and follow-up operations neutralised two fleeing members of their syndicate.

In the North-East, 151 Task Force Battalion laid an ambush at Dipchari, Bama LGA, on 3 October 2025, neutralising five ISWAP/JAS terrorists. On the same day, 3 Battalion and 24 Task Force Brigade arrested ISWAP logistics and drug suppliers along the Gamboru–Wulgo road, recovering illicit items. Another operation in Monguno on 4 October 2025 led to the arrest of 12 suspects, including a terrorist tax collector responsible for financing insurgent operations.

In the South-East, troops of 34 Artillery Brigade and Operation UDO KA raided IPOB/ESN hideouts in Abia and Imo States between 2 and 3 October 2025, arresting several suspects — including one linked to the abduction and murder of the Vice Chancellor of the Federal Polytechnic, Afikpo. Troops neutralised a notorious foot soldier and recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 14 rounds of ammunition.

Operations under Operation DELTA SAFE between 30 September and 4 October 2025 uncovered multiple illegal oil refining sites in Rivers and Bayelsa States, recovering over 2,000 litres of stolen crude oil. Jointly with the NDLEA, troops also arrested 14 drug peddlers.

Elsewhere, Operation WHIRL STROKE on 3 October 2025 neutralised an armed suspect in Benue State, rescued six kidnapped victims in Taraba, and arrested arms suppliers in Sokoto and Kano States.

Further notable actions included the arrest of a high-value kidnap suspect, Emmanuel Akpan, during a 7 October 2025 raid in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, and the capture of an ISWAP/JAS courier at Baga, Borno State, on 8 October 2025. The suspect, acting as a spy under the guise of surrender, was intercepted by 196 Amphibious Battalion and handed to 403 Amphibious Brigade for further investigation.

Renewed efforts and sacrifice under Lt. Gen. Oluyede’s command

Since assuming office, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede has prioritised precision-led operations, collaboration with other security agencies, and protection of communities across volatile regions. His leadership has inspired intensified field operations even in the face of personal losses among troops.

A recent tragedy underscored this resolve. On 17 October 2025, troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade under Operation HADIN KAI foiled an attempted Boko Haram attack around Kashimri, Bama LGA, Borno State, but lost the Commanding Officer of 202 Tank Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Saidu Paiko, and several soldiers in combat.

In a statement on 20 October 2025, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, paid tribute to the fallen heroes, saying:

“These brave heroes fought for the peace of our great nation, and their legacies shall endure forever. The Nigerian Army will continue to honour the weight of their sacrifices.”

Lt. Col. Anele added that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Oluyede, had extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the departed and reaffirmed the Army’s “unwavering resolve to pursue all terrorist elements relentlessly until total peace and normalcy are restored.”

In a related development, on 9 October 2025, the GOC 2 Division, Major General C. R. Nnebeife, visited Oba Pius Oluwole Oni Dofin of Idofin Ayekale, Kwara State, following a bandit attack that killed three people. During the GOC’s visit to Patrol Base Babanla, troops advanced into Babasango Forest and rescued two kidnapped victims, who were later handed to the monarch.

Through these nationwide actions, the Nigerian Army has demonstrated operational depth, inter-agency synergy and an unflinching sense of duty. Despite the sacrifices, its mission remains clear: to safeguard law-abiding citizens, stabilise communities, and build a secure environment for national recovery and growth under Lt. Gen. Oluyede’s command.