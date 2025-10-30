Ogun MTEF: Abiodun Touts Infrastructure, Fiscal Discipline

Femi Ogbonnikan

In keeping with the practice of early budget preparation for optimal performance, the Ogun State Government commenced town hall meetings with stakeholders to solicit their input into the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2026 Budget. The practice of holding town hall meetings aligns with the inclusive governance style of the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the administration’s ‘Building Our Future Together’ mantra. In today’s democratizing world, involving people in the decision-making process is essential for social capital. It not only gives them a sense of belonging, but also helps to choose projects that are a priority to their needs.

Recently, the Remo Royal Event Centre, Akarigbo Palace, Ita-Oba, Sagamu, played host to the government team, an opportunity for stock-taking and future projections for the next fiscal year.

Setting the tone for discussion, the Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, reiterated the commitment of his administration to transforming the state into Nigeria’s foremost regional transportation hub through strategic infrastructural investments. He stated that his administration had shown strong resolve by committing 130 hectares of land to the construction of the proposed Inland Dry Port, strategically positioned to connect the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Kajola Dry Port.

This initiative, combined with the Gateway International Airport project, which recently commenced commercial operations, he added, would accelerate economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and position Ogun as a regional aviation and transportation hub. “These projects will open new frontiers for seamless travel, enhance connectivity, and boost economic activities across the state and beyond,” he said.

Abiodun further highlighted remarkable achievements of the administration in other sectors, including road infrastructure, healthcare, housing, and education.

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, in his keynote address, noted that the forum reflected the government’s belief in citizens’ engagement as the bedrock of governance and development.

According to him, the meeting serves as a crucial avenue for inclusive engagement, transparency, and accountability. He assured that the meeting would ensure delivery of quality service and measurable impact across Ogun State, as inputs would guide government decisions on the choice of projects at the grassroots level.

The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi applauded the administration for the successful completion of the Gateway International Airport project, noting that it had positioned Ogun State as a hub for economic growth and investment opportunities.

During the Town Hall Meeting for the Egba Division, the Governor urged residents and stakeholders to continue to partner with government in building “a state that works for everyone.” Represented by the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo , the governor said his administration had over the years implemented strategic public financial management reforms aligned with international best practices, ensuring fiscal discipline and effective service delivery.

“Let us continue working together to identify priorities, craft solutions, and build a state that works for everybody,” he urged.

While highlighting remarkable achievements of the administration across critical sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, housing, education, agriculture, security, and youth empowerment, he assured that the government would continue to leverage the ISEYA Development Agenda to guide its policy direction.

He attributed the high performance of the 2025 budget to fiscal disciple, transparency and efficiency. “In the last twelve months, our administration has recorded notable achievements made possible through enhanced fiscal discipline, transparency, and efficiency, which have collectively driven socio-economic progress and laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth,” the governor stated.

Health, they say, is wealth. Demonstrative of the government’s efforts to expand access to healthcare delivery services, Prince Abiodun cited the roll-out of the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme, the renovation and equipping of primary healthcare facilities, the installation of solar power systems, among other initiatives, as part of the health sector achievements of the administration.

In furtherance of its priority effort on healthcare delivery, Governor Abiodun promised budgetary support to boost cancer awareness, early detection, and treatment across the state.

The governor made pledge when he received a Cancer Awareness and Screening team in Abeokuta during the commissioning of a free Breast Screening Centre-the second of its kind in the country.

The delegation included the wife of the Governor of Imo State, Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma; wife of the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, who also serves as the President-elect of the Union for International Cancer Control; wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; as well as the General Manager of Roche Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Company, and the Ogun State Commissioners for Health and Women Affairs and Social Development, among others.

The Governor emphasized that cancer is no respecter of status, wealth, or affluence, stressing the importance of early detection and treatment to save lives.

“Nothing can be more proactive than ensuring all hands are on deck for early detection and treatment, as some cancer variants are treatable if discovered early,” he said.

The governor assured that the state government would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to strengthen cancer prevention and management, adding that other companies operating within the state would be encouraged to include the establishment of cancer awareness and treatment centres as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“Government cannot do it alone, and I can confidently assure you that as a state government, we will support you in that regard. We will provide the necessary support, including budgetary provisions, because that is very important,” he stated.

Governor Abiodun also revealed plans to explore the inclusion of cancer screening in the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme to ensure wider accessibility.

Other than health, the Governor listed the installation of solar streetlights, deployment of transformers to Communities, recruitment of Amotekun operatives for enhanced security, rehabilitation of science laboratories, renovation of technical colleges and successful hosting of the 2024 Gateway Games as key notable deliverables of the fiscal year.

For food security, Abiodun disclosed that the state had procured modern farm machinery, rehabilitated eight farm settlements, and upgraded the Ogun State Farmers Information Management System (OGFIMS) to a digital platform that enhances market access and supports farmers’ participation in government programmes.

He also revealed plans to transform rural markets such as the Kila Market in Odeda Local Government Area into modern agro-logistics centres aimed at strengthening value chains, improving storage, and reducing post-harvest losses.

As preparations continue for the 2026 Budget, Abiodun said his administration would focus on empowering young people, supporting small businesses, and strengthening social protection systems for vulnerable citizens.

The governor assured residents that their inputs from the 2026 Budget Town Hall Meetings would play a vital role in shaping the next fiscal plan.

He emphasized that the 2026 Budget would consolidate gains in infrastructure, education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and job creation, reflecting citizens’ priorities gathered during the town hall sessions.

Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, commended the governor’s efforts in infrastructure development but urged the state government to engage the federal authorities on the rehabilitation of federal roads within the state.

Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, described the Town Hall Meetings as a vital pillar of participatory governance, transparency, and accountability, saying that the initiative underscores the government’s belief that “meaningful progress begins with the people.”

Traditional rulers, including the Onijale of Ijale Papa, Oba Michael Babalola, and the Olu Siun, Oba Lawrence Odeyinka, lauded the state government for its developmental strides, particularly in road construction, but appealed for more interventions to improve accessibility in their communities.

Meanwhile, Stellar Steel Company Limited, a $450 million steel-producing company, leveraging the conducive environment for investment in the state, has indicated its readiness to begin operations in Ogun State by the middle of 2026.

When it becomes operational, the company is expected to produce hot-rolled coil steel, iron steel doors and gas cylinders, a move projected to significantly reduce Nigeria’s steel import bill.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Vice Chairman of RSIN Group, Mr. You Xiaotan, said the project was progressing according to schedule and would be completed next year.

“Stellar Company Limited is the biggest investment for our whole group in Nigeria. We are here to give an update to His Excellency that our project is going very smoothly. We have already finished all the levelling and foundation work, so everything is under schedule.

“The total investment for this project is $450 million, and we will finish the project and commence operations next year,” he said.

Mr. Xiaotan further disclosed that more companies from Fujian Province in China are being encouraged to invest in Ogun State due to the state’s rapidly growing economy.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun pledged continued government support to investors for a seamless operation through streamlined approval processes and efficient issuance of Certificates of Occupancy.

“When the likes of you come here, it validates that we have done all that is needed to attract investors.

Your presence translates to prosperity for our people because you create jobs and increase our Gross Domestic Product.

“Thank you for coming to validate that Ogun State remains the industrial capital of Nigeria. We will continue to provide the necessary support and incentives to ensure your smooth operation,” he said.

Governor Abiodun assured the company of his administration’s willingness to facilitate any waivers, tariffs, or reliefs through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to ease the setup process.

The establishment of Stellar Steel Company Limited further strengthens Ogun State’s position as Nigeria’s leading destination for industrial and manufacturing investments.

*Ogbonnikan is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Ogun State Governor on Media