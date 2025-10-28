Financial Inclusion: GOXI, Others to Host Microinsurance Conference

Small businesses and vulnerable households in Nigeria are set to benefit from fresh ideas on how to expand access to microinsurance, as Goxi Microinsurance prepares to host its 3rd Annual Conference in Lagos.

The event, it said in a statement, will be held in partnership with the Microinsurance Network. Microinsurance Network is the international multi-stakeholder platform for experts to work together on key areas of development in inclusive insurance

This year’s theme, “Reflection on Microinsurance in Nigeria for Inclusive Growth,” will drive discussions on how affordable insurance can shield low-income families, traders and MSMEs from unexpected financial shocks.

Goxi said it has a track record of paying out claims to victims of market fires, accidents, and social crises. “Over the past five years, the company paid over N636 million claims to vulnerable low income holds in Nigeria. Microinsurance in Nigeria has come a long way, but we must do more to ensure that vulnerable households and small businesses are adequately protected,” said Shina Gbadegesin, Managing Director, Goxi Microinsurance.

Industry watchers note that many traders still operate without protection, leaving them exposed when disasters strike. The conference will explore digital solutions, gender-focused products, and community partnerships that can close this gap and support economic growth. When a market fire or accident happens, insurance should not be a luxury. It should be a lifeline,” said Gbadegesin.

Goxi’s efforts, Gbadegesinsaid, have earned it recognition, with several awards as the Leading and Excellent Microinsurance in Nigeria.