Demolition Protest: Stay Out of Lagos, Police Warn Sowore

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, has warned activist Omoyele Sowore and others against mobilising protests over recent demolitions in the state.

Jimoh gave the warning while addressing newsmen in Iyana-Oworo axis of the Third Mainland bridge, Lagos on Monday.

The police boss said that the command had made massive deployments across the city to forestall any planned demonstrations that could lead to public disorder.

He emphasised that the command would not tolerate any attempt to block major highways or disrupt the peace currently being enjoyed in Lagos.

“We want to warn Sowore and his group to stay away from Lagos or face the full weight of the law.

“The Third Mainland Bridge is too vital to the Nigerian economy and the safety of lives and property for anyone to think of blocking it.

“Every day, thousands of people depend on that route for their livelihood and medical emergencies,” he said.

The police chief said officers had been stationed at strategic points including the Third Mainland Bridge, Maryland, Ojota, Gani Fawehinmi Park, Gbagada, Bariga Lekki Toll Gate, and other areas to ensure peace and order.

According to him, while the Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, protests must follow due process and must not infringe on the rights of others.

“Anyone who wishes to organise a peaceful protest must follow laid down procedures.

“What we have seen in recent times is not protest but attempts to disrupt public peace. Anyone who engages in such will be dealt with according to the law,” he said.

On the recent Oworonshoki demolition, CP Jimoh defended the government’s action, describing the affected areas as illegal structures and hideouts for criminals.

“Those areas were being used by criminals to launch attacks on innocent Nigerians.

“The government is justified in clearing them. Genuine residents have been compensated and this was documented and covered by the media two days ago,” he said.

He accused some individuals of attempting to exploit the situation for political or criminal purposes, warning that the police would not allow anyone to use the guise of protest to cause mayhem.

“Anyone hiding under activism to cause chaos is complicit in a conspiracy to commit crime, we will not permit that,” he said.

The commissioner assured law-abiding residents of adequate protection, urging them to go about their daily activities without fear.

“Every Nigerian is entitled to protection, safety and freedom of movement.

“We will continue to ensure that Lagos remains peaceful, but criminality under the cover of protest will not be tolerated,” he said. (NAN)