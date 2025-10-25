Troops Intensify Manhunt for Wanted Extremist Leader Muhammed Sule in Plateau

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Military High Command has said that troops of Operation Enduring Peace have intensified the manhunt for a wanted and notorious extremist leader, identified as Alhaji Muhammed Sule (aka MP), in Rawaya Village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The military explained that the manhunt for the wanted terrorist leader followed a raid on his residence in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State by troops, who recovered weapons including two AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one revolver pistol, six magazines, and 1,202 rounds of live ammunition.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, in his weekly update, revealed that troops also killed some extremists in action, arrested 24 suspects, and rescued three kidnapped victims during various firefights.

He stated that troops of the Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai apprehended 13 terrorists, along with their collaborators, informants, sympathisers, and spies.

He said, “Troops of Operation Enduring Peace conducted offensive operations and responded to distress calls regarding terrorists’ activities in Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos North, Riyom, Jos East, and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State. Similar operations were also conducted in Zangon Kataf, Jama’a, Kaura, and Tafawa Balewa LGAs of Kaduna and Bauchi States, respectively. During the firefights, some extremists were killed in action, 24 of them were apprehended, and three kidnapped victims were rescued. Weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, and vehicles were also recovered from them.

“In another development, on 19 October 2025, during a planned raid operation, troops raided the residence of the wanted extremist leader, Alhaji Muhammed Sule (aka MP), in Rawaya village, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. No contact was made during the raid; however, the following weapons were recovered from the suspect’s residence: two AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one revolver pistol, six magazines, and 1,202 rounds of live ammunition.”

General Kangye stated that the recovered weapons are in troops’ custody, while the manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.

He added that troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to denying terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements the freedom of action across the country.

He stressed that the success of ongoing operations is a testament to the determination and resilience of troops, who continue to work tirelessly to secure the nation.

“DHQ is aware of the public interest in ongoing military operations, and we are committed to providing timely and accurate information about our activities across all theatres. Our forces are currently engaged in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations to combat specific threats, safeguard citizens, and create a secure environment for economic activities to thrive,” he explained.

The Director extended the commendation of the Defence Headquarters to the bravery and professionalism of the troops involved in all operations, while assuring Nigerians of the continued efforts of troops to ensure the safety and security of citizens.