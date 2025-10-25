Stallion Group Unveils 4 New MG Models in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

Stallion Group, Nigeria’s leading automobile distributor, has expanded its MG lineup with the official launch of four new models comprising two SUVs — the MG RX9, MG RX5; a Sedan,- MG5 CNG (Bi-fuel); and MG T60 Pickup.

This reaffirms Stallion Group’s commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and energy-efficient mobility solutions to Nigerian motorists, the company’s officials said at the launch during the week.

While the MG brand is of British origin, its vehicles are now produced and manufactured by SAIC Motor Corp.

The unveiling, held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at the Stallion MG Showroom at Akin Adesola/ Kofo Abayomi Street, VI Lagos, brought together motoring journalists and automobile enthusiasts.

Speaking at the event, Josephine Nwosu, General Sales Manager for the Stallion MG brand in Nigeria, described the launch as a strategic move to close the year on a high note by introducing models tailored to evolving consumer needs — vehicles that blend innovation, efficiency, and value.

“This launch coincides with the festive season, a key period for automotive sales and brand engagement,” Nwosu said. “MG’s reputation for quality and innovation complements our vision to elevate the automotive experience for Nigerian drivers.”

Nwosu explained that with the introduction of the SUV RX9, SUV RX5, MG5 CNG (Bi-fuel), and T60 Pickup, Stallion MG is deepening its presence in Nigeria by offering stylish, high-performance vehicles that deliver both reliability and affordability.

“We aim to reinforce Stallion MG commitment to growing the local automotive sector through technology-driven solutions,” She noted. “As demand for reliable and stylish vehicles continues to rise, MG’s impressive lineup — including electric and hybrid options — reflects the global shift toward sustainable mobility.

FOUR MODELS, ONE VISION: INNOVATION FOR EVERY DRIVER

MG RX9 – The Flagship SUV for Families and Executives

The RX9 leads the lineup as MG’s luxury flagship SUV, featuring a spacious three-row interior, intelligent infotainment with BOSE audio system, and a powerful yet efficient 2.0T “Net Blue” engine. Designed for comfort, safety, and performance on any terrain, it represents the pinnacle of MG’s craftsmanship.

MG RX5 – The Compact SUV for Urban Explorers

Compact, dynamic, and tech-forward, the RX5 is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. Its bold design, panoramic sunroof, and advanced connectivity make it ideal for Nigeria’s modern urban lifestyle.

MG5 CNG (Bi-fuel) – The Eco-Friendly Sedan for the Future

The MG5 CNG introduces an affordable, environmentally friendly alternative to conventional fuels. Running on compressed natural gas, it offers reduced emissions, extended range and lower running costs, aligning with the federal government’s push for greener mobility solutions.

MG T60 – The Rugged Pickup for Work and Adventure

Built tough for Nigeria’s diverse terrain, the MG T60 pickup combines power and versatility. With 2.4L petrol and 2.8L turbo diesel engine options in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations, it’s designed for durability, high towing capacity, and comfort — ideal for both business and leisure.

Josephine Nwosu emphasized that these new models highlight Stallion MG’s ongoing commitment to value, modern design, safety, fuel efficiency, and advanced technology — all backed by trusted aftersales service.

“Stallion MG partnership with MG Motors is built on dedicated service, genuine parts, and strong nationwide support,” she said. “SUV models like the RX5 and RX9 are assembled in Nigeria as part of our long-term investment in the local automotive industry and in support of the government’s automotive development plan.”

She also revealed Stallion MG plans to expand local assembly operations in the coming months, strengthening its position as a key player in Nigeria’s evolving automotive landscape.

“With Stallion MG strong legacy and nationwide network, MG is well-positioned to redefine customer experience in the automotive space,” Nwosu concluded.