Martha Agba Calls for Stronger Youth, Women Inclusion at APC South-South Constitution Review

Hon. Martha Agba, a former House of Representatives aspirant, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make youth and women participation central to its constitution, stressing that their inclusion is vital for the party’s sustainability, innovation, and legitimacy.

Her submission was on the backdrop of the South-South zonal sitting of the APC Constitution Amendment Review Committee held today, Agba emphasized that the voice of young people must be heard and reflected in the revised party constitution, noting that they represent over 60 percent of Nigeria’s population and a majority of registered voters.

“Ignoring their voice would mean excluding the largest, most active segment of society whose participation determines the future strength and survival of the APC,” she stated.

Agba outlined six key reasons why youth inclusion is critical to the APC’s future: demographic power, sustainability, innovation and reform, legitimacy, accountability, and their role as a bridge between leadership and the people.

She noted that involving youths in constitutional reforms would not only foster innovation but also ensure that the party remains responsive to the realities of modern governance and connected to citizens at the grassroots.

“The youth voice counts because it represents the future of the party, the energy of reform, and the strength of democracy. Excluding it would mean building a constitution for yesterday, not tomorrow,” Agba added.

In addition to advocating for youth inclusion, Agba also supported stronger provisions for women’s participation in party structures. She proposed that:

“Each ward, local government, state, and zonal chapter should establish a Women Inclusion Desk coordinated by at least one elected female member.

“At least 35 percent of appointments and nominations within the party be reserved for qualified women.

“A Women Inclusion Fund be created to support female candidates during primaries and general elections, as well as to sponsor leadership development and capacity-building programs.

“The party’s National Secretariat should organize an annual ‘Members Run for Women Inclusion Summit’ to assess progress and renew commitments to gender equity.”

Agba further recommended that the National Women Leader submit annual reports to the National Executive Committee (NEC) on inclusion progress, while all party chapters should submit quarterly compliance reports, warning that sanctions should apply to any chapter that fails to meet minimum inclusion standards.

She also stressed that every state should have representation in the National Working Committee (NWC), and that no individual should hold elected or appointed positions without at least six months of active party service.

The review session was attended by Chief Victor Giadom, APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), and Barr. Murtala Kankia, Secretary of the Constitution Review Committee, among other party leaders.

Agba’s submissions, which resonated strongly with the committee members and other attendees were hailed as a call to action for a more inclusive, accountable, and forward-looking APC—one that recognizes the indispensable role of its youth and women in shaping the future of Nigerian democracy.