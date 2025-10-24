E1 Fashion Show Showcases African Creativity on Global Stage

The E1 Championship Fashion Show held recently at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together some of Africa’s brightest fashion talents in a vibrant showcase that blended culture, innovation, and craftsmanship.

The event, curated by Nigerian designer Maryam Elisha, founder of RikaotoByMe, featured a diverse lineup of designers from across the continent, from Lagos to Johannesburg, Accra to Kigali, and beyond. It formed part of the activities marking the E1 Lagos Grand Prix (E1LagosGP), Africa’s first electric-powered boat racing event.

Designed to showcase Africa’s growing influence in the global creative economy, the runway provided a direct connection between designers and artisans and international buyers, investors, and industry stakeholders.

Among the designers who showcased their collections was Afrikayla, founded by Ibijoke Shallangwa, whose presentation paid homage to African heritage through a fusion of traditional fabrics such as adire, asoke, akuete, and kente, styled in contemporary silhouettes.

“We are all about telling the story of Africa through fashion,” Shallangwa said. “Imagine wearing something that’s not just stylish but also has a bit of history and culture stitched into it. That’s Afrikayla.”

What To Wear presented a fresh take on the traditional agbada with intricate detailing, while Keannie Fashion Line offered playful, body-hugging dresses for the modern woman.

Rounding off the evening, RikaotoByMe unveiled a luxury collection adorned with crystals, beads, and stones—a fitting finale to a night that celebrated the best of African creativity.

Speaking after the show, Elisha described the event as “a celebration of Africa’s creative excellence powered by vision, partnership, and purpose.” She credited Afreximbank, through its CANEX programme, FEDA, and the Lagos State Government for supporting the initiative.

“With their backing, we created a platform that united designers, models, and artisans from across the continent,” she said. “The E1 Fashion Show demonstrated how collaboration can spark transformation by merging fashion, culture, and sustainability into one global experience.”

Beyond the glamour, the event offered meaningful opportunities for job creation, business networking, and cross-border trade — aligning with ongoing efforts to strengthen the continent’s creative value chain.

The show also attracted several international beauty queens, who experienced Lagos’s blend of luxury and culture for the first time.

Participating designers included Tannymash from Zimbabwe, SGTC Clothing from Ghana, Dashikipride African Designers in the Diaspora (New York City), and Nigerian labels such as Anjoreen Couture, Prince Glam Style.