NILOWV: Minister, Stakeholders Canvass Passage of Reserved Seats Bill for Women at NILOWV National Conference

Uzoma Mba

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has commended the National Assembly for supporting the move to increase women’s political representation through the Reserved Seats Bill, describing it as a strategic investment in democracy and national progress.

Ibrahim stated this at the 2025 National Conference of the League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV) held in Abuja on Friday, with the theme “The Power of Women’s Voices and Votes: A Critical Tool for Electoral Victory.”

Represented by her Special Adviser on Administration, Mrs. Ola Erinfolami, the Minister commended NILOWV for its consistent commitment to advancing women’s political participation. She said inclusive governance and gender equality are not optional aspirations but necessary conditions for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

On the Reserved Seats for Women Bill currently before the National Assembly, the Minister lauded its champions in both the Senate and House of Representatives. She said: “Women’s inclusion is not an act of charity, but a strategic investment in Nigeria’s sustainable development, democratic strength, and collective progress.”

She also called for sustainable financing to achieve gender equality and social inclusion targets, explaining that, “Nigeria currently faces an estimated USD 1.2 billion financing gap over the next five years.”

The Minister noted that exclusion undermines national capacity and slows progress. “Excluding women from good things happening in this country does more harm than good. When women are excluded from leadership, our policies lack balance, our institutions lose empathy, and our development outcomes remain incomplete,” she stated.

The Founder of NILOWV, Dame Esther Udehi, called for intensified advocacy at the grassroots to build broader support for the Reserved Seats Bill.

“We need to reach every person, especially women in the villages, to promote women’s inclusion and the passage of the bill,” she said.

The President of NILOWV, Mrs. Irene Awunah-Ikyegh, emphasised that women’s participation in the 2027 elections would be decisive.

“The special seats bill is critical to 2027, and if it is passed into law, it will change the dynamics of Nigerian politics and restore Nigeria’s democratic integrity,” she stated.

Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum, Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, said mobilising support for the bill was essential for women’s full political participation ahead of the 2027 elections. Abdulrazaq, who was represented by the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum, Hauwa Halira, said:“Nigeria’s next leap forward is only possible if women’s votes lead to seats of power.”

Similarly, the Chairperson of the Rivers State chapter of NILOWV, Ambassador Ruth Davies-Ibaimu, said the Reserved Seats Bill had become necessary to enable women thrive in the political arena.

“The Reserved Seats Bill for women is what we will insist on to be passed because we need it. Women have been kept at the background for too long. We are not in competition with the men but we are saying we have a lot to give the society.

“We have a part to play. We are just asking for few seats. So, we will go back to the grassroots and get our women ready by empowering them to be economically viable and also politically ready. We will do all we can to support our women from the grassroots,” she said.

Davies-Ibaimu further disclosed plans for a state-level conference. “To make the conversations from the national level trickle down to our women in the state, NILOWV Rivers State chapter is planning a conference in November. We will gather our women in the grassroots and enlighten them.

“We will tell them the need to focus more on getting and voting women into power no matter what political party they belong to because we are not interested in political parties necessarily but in having more women in political offices,” she stated.

The event also featured a panel session on “Women’s Voices and the Politics of Inclusion: Leveraging Reserved Seats for Electoral Victory.”

President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Hajiya Aishatu Bura, highlighted the media’s role in amplifying women’s voices and promoting inclusive political discourse.

“Women’s voices matter not only at the ballot box but in policy debates, the media, and public decision-making,” she said.

In his goodwill message, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, represented by Dr. Muhammad Kudu Abubakar, said traditional rulers recognise the critical role of women in Nigeria’s democracy.

“The power of women’s voices and votes in Nigeria is not only critical but imperative to all democratic institutions, especially political parties,” he said.

He acknowledged the cultural, socio-economic, and financial barriers women face but affirmed royal support for the Reserved Seats Bill.

“Nigeria’s Traditional Rulers support the Reserved Seats Bill and therefore urge the National and State Assemblies to pass this all-important bill,” he stated.

The NILOWV National Conference concluded with a Founders’ Day celebration and Dinner held at Nicon Luxury, Abuja.