Regent Microfinance Bank Relocates Abuja Headquarters

Nume Ekeghe

Regent Microfinance Bank has announced the relocation of its headquarters to No. 2008, Herbert Macaulay Way, Wuse, Zone 5, Abuja, in its bid to improve capacity to deliver excellent service and expand access to digital financial services.

Stating that it is an ultra-modern and full-service headquarters, the bank said the move is aimed at strengthening its operations while providing customers with more convenient and efficient banking experience, both in branch and through its digital platforms.

Though most customers of the bank prefer to carry out banking via its digital channels, such as the RegentMobile App, some customers prefer human interactions, and the new headquarters will meet this need, to deepen commitment to customers.

Speaking on the deve-lopment, the Managing Director of Regent Micro-finance Bank, Dr. Idris Olugbesan, said the relocation reflects the bank’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers in an increasingly digital economy.

“This move allows us to serve our customers more efficiently while expanding access to digital financial services. We are focused on providing simple, reliable, and accessible banking solutions that meet the needs of individuals and businesses,” he said.

According to the bank, the new office will support improved customer engagement and faster service delivery, while also serving as a hub for its growing digital operations.

Regent MFB noted that it would continue to invest in digital banking solutions that enable customers to carry out transactions, access financial products, and manage their finances seamlessly, without limitations of location or time.

The bank added that the development aligns with its broader goal of promoting financial inclusion by extending services to underserved individuals and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Nigeria. Customers and stakeholders are encouraged to visit the new office and explore the bank’s expanded service offerings.

The bank urged all stakeholders to kindly amend their records to the new office at No. 2008, Herbert Macaulay Way, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja