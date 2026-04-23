Lagos Red Line Rail Will Move Over 500,000 Passengers Daily, Says Sanwo-Olu

Confirms new eight-car rolling stock, eyes extension beyond Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said the newly acquired 24 new coaches for the Red Line Rail by the Lagos State Government in China will enhance the multimodal transportation system and bring relief to commuters in the state.

He disclosed that there were ongoing conversations to extend the Red Line further into Ogun State, noting that the rail expansion by his administration is tied to Lagos’ broader multimodal transport master plan, including road and waterways.

Speaking during an interview with State House correspondents at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the new trains on the Red Line will have eight cars as against the four cars currently being used on blue line.

Governor Sanwo-olu noted the addition was designed to support the 27-kilometre Red Line from Oyingbo to Agbado, targeting up to 37 daily trips and over 500,000 daily passengers when fully operational.

He also said the Omi-Eko water transport project is ongoing, with high-capacity electric boats expected by 2027 to boost ferry services as part of the state’s multimodal plan.

The governor noted the integration of rail, road and water transport is designed to ensure efficient movement of people across the state while supporting economic growth.

He said the improved transportation infrastructure would ultimately enhance productivity and boost revenue generation for Lagos State.

He said: “The beauty of the Red Line is that it is twice as large as the Blue Line. While the Blue Line operates four-car trains, the Red Line will run eight-car trains. At full capacity, it will be able to move up to 500,000 passengers daily along the corridor from Agbado to Oyingbo.

“Discussions are ongoing to extend the rail service further into neighbouring Ogun State to accommodate more commuters.

“By this time next year, residents will begin to see increased activity on our waterways with the deployment of electric boats to complement existing transport systems.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu recalled that additional rolling stock had earlier been procured for the Blue Line, noting that similar investments were being replicated on the Red Line to strengthen the state’s rail infrastructure.