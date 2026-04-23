Salako Joins Guber Race, Vows to Tackle Insecurity in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Global President of Offa Descendants Union (ODU), Dr. Azeez Muhydeen Salako, has joined the Kwara State gubernatorial race with a letter of intent presented to the state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Sunday Fagbemi.

His declaration has confirmed more struggle for the governorship ticket of the APC in the state, as more people are almost every week declaring interest in flying the party’s flag.

Salako, who sought to be the party’s consensus candidate, hinted that it is his first time to contest for any political post, expressing confidence that he will be better off as the governor.

According to him, “Picking me as the consensus candidate will not create any problems for the party,” adding that “the progressive rule must be sustained.”

He lamented the poor security in the state, noting that the state was never like this before, and “we all know it is not the governor’s fault, the menace crawled in gradually to swallow the entire country. But we shall take care of this if given the opportunity.”

He, however, said that his intention to run anchors on the desire “to be able to deliver good governance and to put food on the table of the good people of the state, having been a community leader in the last 40 years.”

Sakako said he knows where the shoe pinches, being someone who struggled in early life before realising what he is today.

Meanwhile, he appreciated the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his developmental strides so far, noting that: “He has done well, but I intend to improve on issues like security, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation.”

He hoped to also deliver on infrastructure because most rural communities have been cut off from the state capital, saying: “Most rural areas can no longer link the state capital; farming activities and agro-allied industries must be re-energized.

“All local government headquarters must link with the state capital, especially the Kwara North, where the food is coming from, with good roads.

“I will also ensure that electricity, water, and many more social services will be provided, as there won’t be political jobbers, rather political entrepreneurs.”

Responding, Fagbemi congratulated Salako on his courage to contest the governorship race, urging him not to be pessimistic about his desire.

He enjoined him to base his desire on issues and not to be confrontational, adding that he and the party executives believe in his capability to take the state to a greater height.

The state party leader said, “We pray you achieve your desire; we pray you get there; we pray the best happen to Kwara, and we pray you are the best.

“Just continue to win the people with what you want to do for Kwara and how you wish to lift Kwara State, don’t attack individuals.”