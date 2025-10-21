N152m Property Dispute: Trial Stalled Over Lack of Technical Support

Wale Igbintade





The trial in the suit filed by property developer, Mr. Olukayode Olusanya, and his company, Oak Homes Limited, against Nigerian-American engineer, Mr. Anthony Ugbebor, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was yesterday stalled due to the absence of a technical team required to facilitate the virtual participation of the first defendant.

At the resumed hearing before Justice Akingbola George of the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square, the court was informed that the team responsible for setting up the Zoom connection was not present.

Counsel to the first defendant, Mr. Nasiru Salau, reminded the court that it had earlier granted permission for the first defendant to participate virtually in the proceedings.

Salau explained that all necessary arrangements and payments for the virtual session had been made, and the connection link was sent to the first defendant ahead of the hearing.

He said he had contacted the technical team before the sitting began and was informed, they were on their way to the court.

He added that another trial scheduled for 10:00 a.m. also required the same virtual setup.

The defence counsel then applied for a brief stand down to allow time for the technical team to arrive.

However, counsel to the claimants, Mr. Adeleke Agboola (SAN), opposed the application, noting that the delay could not be estimated.

“I am objecting to the stand down. The first defendant has been attending proceedings virtually, and the court sits at 9 a.m. even when there is no power supply. If they are not ready, I will be asking for costs for today,” Agboola submitted.

In response, Salau stated: “The objection of the SAN is a misconception. It is not for us to set up the Zoom link. The court has always been the one setting up the Zoom. We made payment last week and a link was sent to us. I will not be conceding to costs.”

Justice George subsequently adjourned the matter to November 25, 2025, for the defence to open its case.

The claimants, Olusanya and Oak Homes Limited, are suing Ugbebor and the EFCC in a suit marked LD/4471LM/2023 over a property valued at N152 million.

At an earlier proceeding, Olusanya, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Oak Homes Limited, testified that he did not receive a letter allegedly sent by the EFCC on September 13, 2023, inviting him to collect a bank draft of N102 million.

The statement was made during cross-examination by EFCC counsel, Mr. E. S. Okongwu.

“I did not receive any letter or call from the EFCC asking me to come and collect the bank draft,” Olusanya told the court.

He also testified about the circumstances surrounding his visit to the EFCC and confirmed attending a meeting with the Commission and other parties on August 28, 2023, where an amicable resolution was discussed.

When asked if he brought a bank draft of N102 million to the EFCC, he replied in the affirmative.

The EFCC’s counsel informed the court that the Commission had written to Olusanya on September 13, 2023, asking him to collect the draft. The witness maintained that he never received the letter.

When shown the letter in court, he said: “I am not aware of any such letter. I did not receive it.” He also confirmed that the bank draft remains in the custody of the EFCC.

The case, earlier scheduled for October 20, 2025, for the defence to open its case, has now been adjourned due to the technical hitch.