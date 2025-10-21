John Ugbe, Funmi Iyanda, Steve Babaeko Lead NECLive 2025 Speaker Lineup

MultiChoice Nigeria CEO John Ugbe, X3M Ideas founder Steve Babaeko, and FilmHouse Group co-founder and Group CEO Kene Okwuosa have been announced as headliners of NECLive 2025.

Themed “Powering Africa Through Creative Enterprise,” over 40 industry titans are expected to join the conversation at Landmark Event Centre on Friday, November 28 2025.

This year’s edition, organised by Nigerian Entertainment Today and Africa Creative Foundation, brings together an unparalleled mix of media executives, filmmakers, music leaders, tech innovators, government officials, and investment experts—all tasked with charting the future of Africa’s $4.2 billion creative economy.

Among the key voices are broadcasting icon Funmi Iyanda, CcHUB Managing Director Ojoma Ochai, filmmaker and educator Chris Ihidero, and media entrepreneurs Yinka Obebe, Fisayo Fosudo, Jide Taiwo and David Adeleke, alongside rising filmmaker Nora Awolowo. They’ll be joined by creative industry trailblazers including Moses Babatope, Chichi Nwoko, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, Audu Maikori, and Colette Otusheso, with music and entertainment figures such as Timi Dakolo, KieKie, and Gaise Baba bringing star power to the stage.

Other notable names include Obi Asika, Qudus Onikeku, Yolanda Okereke, Moliehi Molekoa, Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson, Njideka Akabogu and Yinka Ijabiyi, each offering unique perspectives on the intersection of culture, commerce, and creativity, with sessions moderated by Folu Storms, Hero Daniels, Seyitan Atigarin, Kolapo Olapoju, and Tomiwo Ojo.

“This lineup represents the full ecosystem of Nigeria’s creative economy,” said Ayeni Adekunle, NECLive Founder and Convener. “From the CEOs making multi-billion naira decisions to filmmakers breaking box office records, from the tech innovators building platforms to the traditional custodians preserving culture—everyone shaping our industry’s future will be in the room.”

Legendary comedian Tee A returns for a record eighth time to host NECLive alongside award-winning TV personality Bolanle Olukanni.

Event coordination is led by Henry Ekechukwu, CEO of award-winning HUCE VALERIS and NECLive’s longest-serving coordinator, who has curated campaigns for Netflix, USAID, TikTok, Apple, and the World Bank Group.

Since its inception in 2013, NECLive has addressed critical challenges, including infrastructure deficits, limited funding access, inadequate intellectual property protection, and weak distribution networks that continue to constrain growth despite Nigeria’s creative sector contributing approximately 2.3% to GDP (worth over $4.2 billion annually).

With Nollywood as the world’s second-largest film industry by volume and Afrobeats achieving global mainstream success, NECLive 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment. The conference aims to transform cultural momentum into sustainable economic power through policy advocacy, practical solutions, and strategic partnerships.