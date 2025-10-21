In Rome, FG Courts FAO to Boost Food Security, Employment Opportunities for Nigerian Farmers

James Emejo in Abuja





Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has sought continuous collaboration and partnership with United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to boost agricultural productivity, employment opportunities, and sustainable development.

Kyari spoke at a bilateral meeting with Director General, FAO, Dr. QU Dongyu, on the side-lines of the 2025 World Food Forum (WFF), held in Rome, Italy.

He said enhanced partnership with FAO will enable Nigeria to achieve food and nutrition security.

The minister said the ministry will strengthen collaboration with FAO in expanding irrigation systems to improve water management and resilience for smallholder farmers, and enhance year-round agricultural production.

He stressed the need to strengthen agricultural mechanisation initiatives in order to improve efficiency, productivity, and value addition among rural farming communities.

Kyari emphasised the importance of FAO’s support in establishing a comprehensive national farmers’ database to aid policy planning, resource allocation, and programme monitoring.

He restated the request for FAO’s technical and financial support towards the recharge of the Lake Chad Basin, aimed at restoring agribusiness activities, livelihoods, and food security in the region.

In a statement, the ministry’s Head, Department of Information, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, said the minister appealed for increased employment opportunities for qualified Nigerians within the FAO headquarters and its global offices in recognition of the country’s commitment to agricultural transformation and food security.

Dongyu reaffirmed the UN agency’s commitment towards supporting Nigeria’s agricultural priorities and advancing mutual goals of food security, climate resilience, and rural prosperity.