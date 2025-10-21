  • Tuesday, 21st October, 2025

Idris: FG Aware of Dangers Posed to Economic Growth, Social Lives by Banditry

Nigeria | 21 seconds ago

•Reiterates commitment to protecting lives, property of Nigerians

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Despite the continued assault on the citizens by insurgents and bandits, the federal government, weekend, said it was not oblivious of the dangers posed to economic growth and social lives by banditry and others, just as it renewed its pledge to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, made the renewed pledge in Bida, weekend, during an interactive meeting with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger South Senatorial district of the state.

The minister said the government was putting all the security forces in position to check the influx and activities  of bandits and other undesirable elements in the country.

At the interactive meeting held  ahead of the November 1 local government election in the state, he said government was aware of the dangers posed to economic growth and social lives by the bandits and would do everything to put them in check .

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to continue to have faith in the administration of President Bola Tinubu’s ability to transform the national economy and improve the condition of living of the people.

The minister was optimistic that the APC would emerge victorious in the forthcoming local government council election, before advising its candidates  to embark on peaceful campaign devoid of rancour and mudslinging.

Idris, who doubles as the campaign coordinator for Niger South Senatorial zone, donated N100m to the Campaign Council,  and also directed that  each of the eight local government council in the district should receive ten million naira while N20m should be shared by women and youth in the zone.

Earlier, the APC Zonal Chairman in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Yamini, urged members of the party to remain proactive and avoid anti-party activities, adding that the party would reward federal constituencies with the highest performance after the election.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.