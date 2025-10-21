Army Mourns Officer, Soldiers Killed on Duty, Senate Pledges Stronger Support

Sunday Aborisade and Linus Aleke in Abuja





The High Command of the Nigerian Army has expressed deep grief over the passing of the Commanding Officer of the 202 Tank Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Saidu Paiko, along with several other valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defence of Nigeria.

This was as the Senate Committee on Army has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Paiko and others, pledging stronger legislative backing for the Nigerian Army.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, on behalf of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

A statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, said the Commanding Officer and others died in the line of duty while fighting to thwart a planned terrorist attack on Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Troops of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai successfully located and destroyed identified Boko Haram camps around the Kashimri general area of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, thereby frustrating the terrorists’ plans to attack civilians and disrupt socio-economic activities in the area.

During the operation, the troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce gunfight, neutralising several, while others sustained injuries.

However, the encounter took its toll on our side, as the Commanding Officer of the 202 Tank Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Saidu Paiko, and a few other valiant soldiers paid the supreme price.

“These brave heroes fought for the peace of our great nation, and their legacies shall endure forever,” the statement stated.

The Nigerian Army, she said, would continue to honour the weight of their sacrifices, as their loss served as a reminder of the troops’ unyielding resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism from Nigeria.

Oluyede, however, reaffirmed Army’s unwavering resolve to relentlessly pursue all terrorist elements until total peace and normalcy were restored in the region and the nation at large.

“In the spirit of respect and compassion, members of the public and the media are kindly advised to refrain from sharing or publishing images of personnel who have paid the supreme price during operations, until their next of kin have been duly informed.

“This is to preserve the dignity of such fallen heroes and protect the privacy of their families,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Senate, in a condolence message to Oluyede, described the deceased officers as national heroes who demonstrated uncommon courage, professionalism, and patriotism in the defence of the nation.

Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, said, “On behalf of the Senate Committee on Army, I extend our heartfelt condolences to you, the Nigerian Army, and the families of the gallant officers and soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

He assured that the National Assembly would intensify efforts to ensure the welfare and operational effectiveness of the armed forces, noting that adequate funding and moral support remained critical to sustaining the fight against insurgency and insecurity.

“We will work tirelessly to provide the necessary resources and support to the Nigerian Army in its quest to maintain peace and security in our great nation,” he added.

The Committee also commiserated with the bereaved families, praying for the repose of the souls of the departed and divine strength for those they left behind.