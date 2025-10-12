Coca-Cola Relaunches “Share a Coke” Campaign

Dike Onwuamaeze

Coca-Cola Nigeria is relaunching its “Share a Coke” campaign on an unprecedented scale of shareability and personalisation for a new generation, which is pushing the boundaries of innovative brand experiences.

Initially launched in 2011, this campaign in which you could find your name in place of the logo was an industry-first in personalisation.

Now the brand wants you to share a Coke with your friends to celebrate your friendship and create memories that will last a lifetime.

The campaign will run from October to December 2025.

Commenting on the “Share A Coke” campaign, the Senior Director and Head of Marketing, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Mr. Yusuf Murtala, said: “In Nigeria, we thrive on moments of togetherness and community where greatness happens. “Share A Coke” celebrates the everyday connections that turn into memories we hold on to. It is a reminder that even the smallest gesture, like seeing your name on a Coke bottle, can spark joy, and bring people closer.”

Murtala added that meaningful connections thrive both online and offline.

He said: “While digital spaces keep us close, it’s those shared moments in real life that make for long lasting memories, yet the physical ‘third spaces’ that nourish these meaningful connections are in decline.

“Therefore, ‘Share a Coke’ is celebrating the connections and experiences that define this generation in spaces that allow moments of togetherness to thrive.”

Also, the Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Valerie Odubogun, said that “in today’s digital world, it is important to celebrate the unique bonds of friendships and celebrate this important human connection.

“’Share a Coke’ reminds us that memories happen when we come together and experience the real magic of human connection; those spontaneous moments of laughter, stories, and genuine connection, shared over a Coca-Cola can, make life so special.”

According to Odubogun, interested participants could join the fun looking “for Coca-Cola cans or bottles in-store and get ready to share the moment with your crew.

“Consumers can experience the campaign in real time through exciting consumer promotions, and of course, the shared connection of Nigerian names on Coca-Cola’s cans and bottles.

“This year, Nigerians stand a chance to win their share of millions in cash and prizes every week from October 1 to December 31, 2025, exclusively through personalized 50cl Coca-Cola bottles available at any major retailer nationwide.

Coca-Cola said that 72 per cent of Gen Z crave authenticity and want to connect with real people in everything they do.

It said: “In a world where interactions online can feel momentary, sharing a Coke offers a tangible way to show you care.

“The brand’s unique customization platform offers even more names to choose from and the ability to add your own personal touch, you can create a truly unique Coca-Cola can or bottle to express your appreciation for friends, family, and loved ones. It’s a simple gesture that can strengthen and deepen connections.”

Through each personalized beverage, Coca-Cola will be refreshing Nigerians as they make long-lasting memories.

“On October 23, Nigerians can take part in a host of the memorable Coke experiences at the Share A Coke launch in Lagos, Nigeria,” it said.