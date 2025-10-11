Forum of Former Deputy Governors’ Secretariat Inaugurated in Abuja

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN) has taken a significant step forward with the inauguration of its new permanent secretariat in Abuja.

The development marks a major milestone in the forum’s growing influence, both nationally and internationally.

The forum, describing the secretariat as symbol of unity and progress, hinted that it will also house the Polish-Nigerian Business Council, opening up new opportunities for global partnerships and investment cooperation.

The secretariat, located in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory, is a multi-purpose complex that will serve as a hub for the forum’s activities. With the new secretariat, the Former Deputy Governors Forum says it is poised to deepen its work in leadership mentorship, policy advocacy, and national cohesion, positioning itself as a stabilising force in Nigeria’s democratic journey

Chairman of the Forum, Dr. Chris Akomas, speaking on the sidelines shortly after the inauguration, described it as a dream fulfilled and a testament to perseverance and collective vision.

He said: “This is not just a building, it’s a vision taking shape – one that connects our past leadership experiences to the promise of a better, more united Nigeria.”

Similarly speaking, former Governor of Sokoto State and Special Guest of Honour, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, described the structure as a symbol of unity, progress, and renewed commitment to nation-building.

He added that the secretariat represents Nigeria’s future, built on cooperation, accountability, and the shared experience of leaders who have served and still care deeply about the nation.

He said: “The new secretariat marks a defining moment in the forum’s journey. With its own building, the forum is poised.”

On her part, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State and a member of the Forum’s Board of Trustees, Dame Pauline Tallen, stressed that the new secretariat marks a defining moment in the forum’s journey.

Tallen stated: “We are no longer borrowing spaces or holding meetings in hotels. This building is a statement of who we are — united, purposeful, and committed to the growth of Nigeria.”

The new building boasts two committee rooms, a boardroom, a 40-seater conference hall, and a showroom for the Polish–Nigerian Business Council, reflecting the forum’s evolution into a key player in governance, mentorship, and economic diplomacy

The event was graced by dignitaries, including representatives of the Federal Government, members of the National Assembly, diplomats, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, and several former deputy governors from across the country.