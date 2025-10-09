  • Thursday, 9th October, 2025

Police Suspend Enforcement of Tinted Glass Permits

Nigeria | 31 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has officially suspended the enforcement of vehicle tinted glass permits across the federation. It also insisted that the court did not halt the implementation of the tinted glass permit regulations.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, stated this while receiving in audience a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by its President, Afam Josiah Osigwe (SAN), at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

A statement by the Force Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the visit – which centred on issues surrounding the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991 – provided an opportunity for robust deliberation on matters of mutual concern, particularly the need for synergy between the police and the Bar in upholding the rule of law and promoting public confidence.

Hundeyin also noted that the NPF and the NBA have inaugurated a new committee to enhance collaboration between the police and the Bar.

According to the statement, “The Force, while noting that there is no clear court order stopping the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, has, out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians and in recognition of the Nigerian Bar Association, temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Act, pending the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice, slated for 16 October 2025 at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State.

“In the meantime, all vehicle owners and motorists are urged to take advantage of this window to regularise their documentation and ensure full compliance with all relevant laws regulating the use of motor vehicles with shaded or tinted glass in Nigeria.”

Egbetokun restated the resolve of the NPF to enforce all extant laws with fairness, transparency and respect for the rights of all citizens, while maintaining effective collaboration with key stakeholders in the administration of justice.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.