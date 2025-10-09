Police Suspend Enforcement of Tinted Glass Permits

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has officially suspended the enforcement of vehicle tinted glass permits across the federation. It also insisted that the court did not halt the implementation of the tinted glass permit regulations.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, stated this while receiving in audience a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by its President, Afam Josiah Osigwe (SAN), at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

A statement by the Force Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the visit – which centred on issues surrounding the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991 – provided an opportunity for robust deliberation on matters of mutual concern, particularly the need for synergy between the police and the Bar in upholding the rule of law and promoting public confidence.

Hundeyin also noted that the NPF and the NBA have inaugurated a new committee to enhance collaboration between the police and the Bar.

According to the statement, “The Force, while noting that there is no clear court order stopping the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, has, out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians and in recognition of the Nigerian Bar Association, temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Act, pending the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice, slated for 16 October 2025 at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State.

“In the meantime, all vehicle owners and motorists are urged to take advantage of this window to regularise their documentation and ensure full compliance with all relevant laws regulating the use of motor vehicles with shaded or tinted glass in Nigeria.”

Egbetokun restated the resolve of the NPF to enforce all extant laws with fairness, transparency and respect for the rights of all citizens, while maintaining effective collaboration with key stakeholders in the administration of justice.