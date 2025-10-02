Impact Report: IHS Nigeria Spent N5.4bn on 160 Projects across Nigeria

Emma Okonji

IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited, has disclosed how it spent N5.4 billion on over 160 projects implemented across all states and several local government areas in Nigeria.

According to the report, the projects implementation covered education and economic growth; environment and climate change; people and communities; ethics and governance, from 2023 to 2024.

The report also highlighted IHS Nigeria’s continued commitment to foster a more sustainable and prosperous future for Nigeria, and covered sustainability and community impact activities from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024.

During the period, IHS Nigeria continued to contribute towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and execute IHS Towers’ four-pillar sustainability strategy – focusing on ethics and governance, environment and climate change, education and economic growth, as well as people and communities, which IHS Nigeria seeks to align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Nigerian government, the report stated.

According to the report, under education and economic growth, IHS Nigeria supported the construction and operation of the Ilorin Innovation Hub, expected to be the largest innovation centre in Nigeria, and other hubs in Ogbomosho in Oyo State and Alimosho in Lagos State; partnered with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy on the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative to help train more than 100,000 Nigerians in digital skills; welcomed 10 Nigerian educators to the 12-month Limitless Global Educator Programme, in partnership with the Limitless Space Institute etc