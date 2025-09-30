NAF Air Strike, The Accompanying Photo And One Other Thing

Rafiu Ajakaye

This is an unusual time — a dreadful one. We are not used to it. Lives are at stake. The anxiety is justified, and there is no dismissing people’s experiences and feelings — not by any inch.

Some have said we are in a state of war. It is their own way of saying it. However, in honour of the dead and to save everyone, this is a time to major only in the major.

So much has been said about the statement of the Nigerian Air Force which was issued yesterday. It has degenerated into arguments. Two things are at issue here: was there a statement on Monday September 29 by the NAF announcing an air strike on enemy position? Yes. The Air Force shared the statement on its official WhatsApp platform at 1:54pm yesterday. Some people claim the statement was not posted on their Facebook or other social handles. Does that invalidate its authenticity? No. Has the NAF disputed it issued the statement since it went viral yesterday? No. There is absolutely no basis for the disputations. Was there a security operation last night in the area of interest? Yes. There are pictures from the secret police, which was heavily involved in the operation last night.

Attached herewith are pictures from the DSS on the operation between Kogi and Kwara, in which several criminals were eliminated, and a screenshot from the NAF WhatsApp platform with editors.

What does the government gain in saying there was an operation if there was none? Many operations happen without getting to the media, legacy or new. When things are shared with the public, it is sometimes to keep our people at ease in times of tension. Nothing more. It serves no general good if we do not operate with minimal trust in times of crisis.

We should focus on the real issue, unite in the outrage against the enemies, and leave ‘fine, fine details’ for the good days. No one should have time for petty partisan bickering and twaddle now.

The other issue is the picture, which accompanied the NAF statement on different platforms. Yes, the NAF didn’t share its statement with the picture. But hey, what does that matter in the context of whether the operation happened? The problem would be if there was no engagement or airstrike at all, and someone just wrote a fiction and attached the picture. The strike happened. It did.

The news reporter in me took it further. At 3:11p.m. this afternoon, September 30, I spoke with the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, to confirm to me if he issued the statement. He confirmed he issued it! My call was to satisfy “all righteousness”. Multiple authoritative sources had earlier told me the airstrike took place.

News media (including Sahara Reporters) have used pictures from thousands of kilometres away to illustrate their stories — attached herewith are screenshots of news media using old pictures to illustrate new stories. What is the fuss about a picture of a previous air strike in Borno or Alabama accompanying the statement?

Politicians do not miss opportunities to wrong-foot their opponents. Average citizens who are concerned about all of us getting out of this crisis stronger and better as a community should not join such chitchat. It is not worth it.

Finally, and this is in good faith, there is no truth to the claim that DSS withdrew weapons from the forest guards at any time. The leadership of the forest guards has disputed this claim. The DSS, for its part, has expressed strong reservations about the demoralising, albeit false, claim which was made in a viral video. We pray to God to console the bereaved woman— and every other ones — but her claim is not true. This clarification does not in any way delegitimise her grief. Not at all. May God uphold her and others in her position.

We will get out of this stronger and safer. Let us remain united and calm, and refuse to be at daggers-drawn with ourselves. That will be a road to the Golgotha.

︎ Mr. Ajakaye is the Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State Governor