Türkiye Delivers 36 Tons of Lifeline Food Aid to Displaced Nigerians in Adamawa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

In a renewed show of international solidarity, Türkiye has delivered 36 tons of critical food supplies to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Adamawa State, bolstering ongoing humanitarian efforts in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeast.

The intervention, executed through Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFAD, and in coordination with the United Nations, targeted vulnerable populations at the Malkohi IDP Camp on the outskirts of Yola.

The aid packages—comprising staple food items and essential daily-use supplies—are expected to provide immediate relief to hundreds of displaced families grappling with severe living conditions after fleeing years of violence linked to the Boko Haram insurgency.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, emphasized his country’s longstanding humanitarian commitment, noting that Türkiye remains one of the world’s leading providers of humanitarian assistance.

“These efforts are aimed at alleviating, even if only in part, the hardships faced by people struggling to survive under extremely difficult conditions,” Poroy said, adding that Türkiye continues to support Nigeria not only through relief aid but also in addressing broader security challenges.

Also speaking, a representative of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Adamawa, Selen Laori, described the intervention as timely and impactful, stressing that the food supplies would significantly ease the burden on camp residents.

The event drew key government stakeholders, including Adamawa State’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Bello Diram, alongside local officials and humanitarian actors.

The latest donation underscores Türkiye’s growing footprint in humanitarian diplomacy across Africa, where it has increasingly supported civilian populations affected by conflict and terrorism. The aid aligns with broader international efforts led by the United Nations to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in northeastern Nigeria.

With hundreds of thousands still displaced by over a decade of insurgency, humanitarian actors warn that sustained global support remains critical to addressing food insecurity, rebuilding livelihoods, and restoring dignity to affected communities.