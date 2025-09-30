Lagos Education District Rewards Teachers, Students With Car, Cash 

Lagos State Education District IV has rewarded its best-performing principals, teachers, students, schools and non-teaching staff with a car, cash prizes and valuable household items.

The Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary (TG/PS) of Education District IV, Mr Segun Osinaike, presented the gifts at the Year 2025 Merit Award and Honours Day in Lagos, on Tuesday.

The theme of the event was ‘Unlocking the 21st Century Educators.’

Osinaike said the gesture was aimed at motivating teachers, students and other stakeholders to sustain excellence in academics and character.

He noted that the awardees had demonstrated hard work and commitment that made the district proud in both local and external examinations.

The TG/PS disclosed that the prizes ranged from a car, refrigerators, freezers, cooking gas cylinders, home theatres, drums, standing fans, generators, plaque awards, and cash gifts, among others.

“Gift items and cash prizes were presented to deserving teachers, students, principals, schools and non-teaching staff to encourage them to do more.

“This recognition is not just about today, it is a call to continuous service and higher dedication,” Osinaike said.

Similarly, a cleric at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Mr Adebayo Adeyemo, donated N2 million to outstanding teachers and students, stressing that hard work always attracted greater responsibility.

“The reward of hard work is more work. My support is to inspire them to remain consistent in their pursuit of excellence,” he said.

Also, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Mainland II, Mr Rasheed Shabi, gave N200,000 to top-performing students.

He urged parents to embrace public schools, describing them as centres of quality education.

Shabi advised students to stay focused on their studies and avoid social vices, noting that children remained the true custodians of the future.

“Our tomorrow is safe in the hands of disciplined and well-educated young leaders,” he added.

The awards were presented in categories.

The categories included best principal (junior and senior schools), best vice-principal (junior and senior schools), best schools, best teachers (junior and senior categories), best non-teaching staff, and best district staff (junior and senior).

Other categories honoured were best students in the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), best students in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and the TG/PS Special Recognition Awards.

One of the awardees, Mr Oluwaseun Ojo, best district staff, expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing it as a morale booster for all staff.

Similarly, the best non-teaching staff (senior school category), Mrs Jimoh Afusat, said the honour would spur her to work harder in service delivery.

The Principal of Gbaja Girls Senior School and winner of the Best Principal (Senior School) award, Mrs Adenike Oyefeso, commended the Lagos State Government for institutionalising merit recognition.

She said the initiative had rekindled the spirit of healthy competition among schools in the district.

She added that recognising outstanding educators and students remained critical to driving innovation and sustaining Lagos’ reputation as a hub for quality education in Nigeria.

The Lagos Education District IV is made up of Apapa, Surulere and Mainland Local Government Areas. (NAN).