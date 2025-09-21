Umahi Inspects N761bn Abuja–Kaduna–Kano, N56bn Koton-Karfe-Lokoja Roads, Others

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, yesterday carried out an inspection of sections of the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano road project, put at about N761 billion as well as the N56 billion Abuja-Lokoja highway, among others, urging the contractors handling the projects to ensure they meet the agreed timeline.



Speaking during the inspection, Umahi reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to delivering durable infrastructure to Nigerians, stressing that despite some delays, the quality of work so far was commendable.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu for his support and commitment to the project, assuring Nigerians that the projects will be delivered timely for the benefit of Nigerians.



According to him, Tinubu has continued to deliver durable road infrastructure that will stand the test of time, lasting for as many as 100 years, pointing out that the roads were being designed with modern engineering standards, durability, and sustainability in mind.



On the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road, he said: “We have informed the president that the time of completion for the project is 14 months for section 1 and 3 and 2. For section 1 and 3, a total of 118 kilometres was given at a total price of N252 billion.



“The president has paid 30 per cent, which is around N60 billion. Section 2 is about 72 kilometers by 2 which is reinforced concrete with 15 kilometres. It is going to be on flexible asphalt pavement. Total cost is N507 billion and 30 per cent has been paid, which is over N150 billion.

“If we combine the two projects up to Kano, it is about N761 billion, which is highly courageous. And I commend the President for his interest in building these roads. Before, it was the construction of roads which lasted for 10 years, now we are building good roads.

“We want to commend the contractors and we also want to frown seriously (on some) because my integrity is at stake if we don’t complete the project in 14 months.”

Talking about the Abuja to Lokoja road, he put the length at about 230 kilometres multiplied by two, stressing that the entire length was about 460 kilometres.

Umahi said: “The President is already intervening in over 230 kilometres, so we have another 200 kilometres left and the road is so terrible, so bad. The truth is that anywhere you turn to is a priority. Anywhere you turn to is a priority and so what the president inherits is frightening because in every region you have this problem.”

He told the contractor handling the project that if substantial work is not completed by November, the work will be discontinued. “The quality of the job is excellent, the pace of the work is nonsense,” he warned.

“The amount is N56 billion (for Koton-Karfe-Lokoja portion of the road) and the job has to be completed in April 2026,” he stressed. Umahi also inspected the Koton Karfi-Lokoja section of the road.

Besides, Umahi threatened to invite anti-graft agencies to probe contractors handling sections of the Abuja–Lokoja highway who, despite collecting some mobilisation funds, have achieved less than 20 per cent progress on their projects.

The minister warned that contractors who fail to meet agreed deadlines risk facing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Works, Mohammed Goronyo, said that the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano road is one of Nigeria’s most strategic transport corridors, linking major cities, facilitating trade, and enhancing the movement of people and goods across the North and beyond.

Accompanying the minister, the Director of Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, Clement Ogbuagu, acknowledged that while good progress has been made on Section 1, some delays still persisted.