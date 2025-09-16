  • Tuesday, 16th September, 2025

Airtel Nigeria to Expand Broadband Access with SmartConnect 5G Router

Business | 8 hours ago

Emma Okonji

Airtel Nigeria has launched of its SmartConnect 5G Outdoor Unit (ODU) Router, a new broadband solution designed to deliver affordable, reliable, and high-speed internet access to households and businesses across the country.

The SmartConnect router, offered at an entry cost of N25,000, comes with a SIM card, free installation, and a complimentary 30-day unlimited data bundle at speeds up to 50 Mbps.

Customers can thereafter subscribe to flexible plans: N25,000 monthly for unlimited 50 Mbps or N45,000 monthly for unlimited 100 Mbps.

With the ODU design, the router is mounted outdoors to capture stronger and more stable signals, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity even in dense urban and peri-urban areas.

The device also includes features such as nationwide usability with access to Airtel’s 5G where available and seamless fallback to 4G LTE; multi-user capability, supporting up to 64 simultaneous device connections; built-in power backup lasting up to five to six hours during electricity outages; as well as parental and usage controls for managing browsing access.

Speaking about the product, Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said: “Our mission has always been to democratise access to technology.

With SmartConnect, we are removing the barriers of cost and complexity. Every household, and every small business deserves to be connected without compromise.”

Marketing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, added: “SmartConnect was designed with the Nigerian reality in mind. Families, entrepreneurs, and students need reliability and confidence that their router will keep them online even in the face of power cuts or network fluctuations. This product delivers exactly that.”

