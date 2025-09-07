  • Sunday, 7th September, 2025

Tinubu Rejoices With Shettima, Others On Emergence As Fellows of Nigerian Economic Society 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

* Lauds VP for his visionary leadership, deep insights, and relentless dedication to implementing govt’s policies

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other distinguished Nigerians on their conferment as Fellows of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES), recognising their outstanding contributions to economic policy, research and development.

The president, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the conferment on Monday, September 8, is a testament to their exemplary service, intellectual depth and commitment to advancing Nigeria’s socio-economic transformation.

He commended Shettima for his visionary leadership, deep insights and relentless dedication to implementing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in driving inclusive growth, job creation and sustainable development.

President Tinubu equally applauded renowned economist and director of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24), Dr Iyabo Masha, on the honour.

Masha was a member of Nigeria’s eight-person Presidential Economic Advisory Council (2019-2022), which directly advised President Muhammadu Buhari on economic policy.

The president described their recognition as well-deserved and an inspiration to upcoming economists, researchers and policy experts across the country.

“As a nation, we are proud of your achievements and the example you set for current and future generations.

“Your passion, innovation and service to the nation’s economic progress embody the spirit of excellence that our administration celebrates and upholds,” President Tinubu affirmed.

President Tinubu urged the new Fellows to continue leveraging their expertise to support Nigeria’s economic recovery, foster inclusive prosperity, and strengthen its global competitiveness.

He assured them of his administration’s determination to collaborate with experts and institutions to deliver enduring growth and shared opportunities for all Nigerians.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.