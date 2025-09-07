Tinubu Rejoices With Shettima, Others On Emergence As Fellows of Nigerian Economic Society 

* Lauds VP for his visionary leadership, deep insights, and relentless dedication to implementing govt’s policies

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other distinguished Nigerians on their conferment as Fellows of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES), recognising their outstanding contributions to economic policy, research and development.

The president, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the conferment on Monday, September 8, is a testament to their exemplary service, intellectual depth and commitment to advancing Nigeria’s socio-economic transformation.

He commended Shettima for his visionary leadership, deep insights and relentless dedication to implementing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in driving inclusive growth, job creation and sustainable development.

President Tinubu equally applauded renowned economist and director of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24), Dr Iyabo Masha, on the honour.

Masha was a member of Nigeria’s eight-person Presidential Economic Advisory Council (2019-2022), which directly advised President Muhammadu Buhari on economic policy.

The president described their recognition as well-deserved and an inspiration to upcoming economists, researchers and policy experts across the country.

“As a nation, we are proud of your achievements and the example you set for current and future generations.

“Your passion, innovation and service to the nation’s economic progress embody the spirit of excellence that our administration celebrates and upholds,” President Tinubu affirmed.

President Tinubu urged the new Fellows to continue leveraging their expertise to support Nigeria’s economic recovery, foster inclusive prosperity, and strengthen its global competitiveness.

He assured them of his administration’s determination to collaborate with experts and institutions to deliver enduring growth and shared opportunities for all Nigerians.