Outrage as Kidnappers Kill Eight NSCDC Officials, Injure Four Others, Abduct Expatriate in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Friday night killed eight officials of the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and abducted a Chinese expatriate in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The assailants also injured four NSCDC officials and one civilian, who are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.



The officers, who were attached to BUA Cement Company, were reportedly escorting five Chinese expatriates back to base following a routine patrol when they were ambushed near the company’s entrance gate.

Sources said the attackers, armed with sophisticated weapons, opened fire on the operatives, killing eight of them on the spot. One of the expatriates was abducted, while four others were rescued.



Confirming the incident, a senior official at the Edo Command of NSCDC, said the operatives were on routine escort duty when the gunmen struck at about 10:00 p.m.

“Eight officers were killed, while five others, including a civilian, sustained injuries. One Chinese expatriate was abducted, while four others were rescued unhurt,” the official said.



The source explained that the gunmen, who laid an ambush at the company’s entrance, engaged the NSCDC operatives in a gun duel before fleeing into the bush with one of the expatriates.

According to the official, joint security operations involving sister agencies have been launched to comb the surrounding forest, rescue the abducted expatriate, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Gbenga Agun, has since visited the scene of the incident as well as the injured officers in hospital.



A statement later issued by the NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer in the state, Efosa Ogbebor, confirmed the attack.

“The suspected kidnappers, armed with sophisticated weapons, ambushed the NSCDC personnel attached to BUA Cement Company, Okpella, Etsako East LGA, Edo State.



“The attackers laid an ambush at the company’s entrance. They opened fire sporadically, engaging NSCDC operatives in a gun duel. Despite the loss of personnel, NSCDC operatives successfully rescued four expatriates.

“The armed group escaped into the bush with one abducted expatriate.



“The surviving NSCDC personnel repelled further assault and secured four expatriates safely.

“The injured officers were evacuated and are receiving medical care,” the statement added.

Efosa said that the Edo State Commandant of the agency, Agun Gbenga, has long visited the scene of the crime and the hospital where the injured were being treated.

Efosa further said that joint security operations with sister agencies had commenced combing surrounding forest in pursuit of the perpetrators.

“As I speak with you, our personnel and other security agencies are combing the bush through which the kidnappers escaped. We are making every effort to ensure that the abducted expatriate is freed unhurt and the perpetrators are brought to justice,” Efosa said.