NEMA Confirms 231 Persons Dead, 607 Injured, 315,762 Affected in 2025 Flood in 86LGAs, 25 States

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed 231 persons dead, 607 injured and 315,762 affected by floods this year.

The agency also added that 114 persons were missing as a result of the flood, which affected 86 local government areas (LGAs) in 25 states.



The data by the agency also indicated that 113,367 persons were displaced with 40,493 houses destroyed and 46,304 farmlands affected.

The updated 2025 flood dashboard released by NEMA yesterday also indicated that 10 states were most impacted by the flood.



The 10 most impacted states are: Lagos, 52,013; Adamawa, 51,713; Akwa Ibom, 46,233; Imo, 29,242; Taraba, 26,722; Rivers, 22,345; Delta, 14,057; Abia, 11,907; Borno, 8,164; and Kaduna, 7,334.

According to the data from the agency, children were the most affected.

The data reads: “143,683 children; 100,079 women; 60,408 men; 11,592 elderly, and 2,265 disabled persons have so far been affected by this year’s flood.



“Some States affected are: Abia, FCT, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ondo, Rivers and Sokoto states.

The key challenges identified in the aftermath of the flood incidence are resource shortage, inaccessibility, community resistance and security risk.



“Resource shortage accounts for 69 per cent of the challenges,16 per cent inaccessibility, 7 per cent community resistance and 6 per cent security risk.”

The priority needs of the affected persons according to NEMA include; food, shelter, WASH, health, livelihood, nutrition, education, protection and security.