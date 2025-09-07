BBNaija S10: Triple Evictions Rock Biggie’s House as Big Soso, Ivatar, Doris Exit Show

Vanessa Obioha

After last week’s no-eviction show, Biggie’s house was shaken tonight with triple evictions as Big Soso, Doris and Ivatar left the game. They ranked 1.93%, 1.79% and 1.14% respectively on the voting chart.

The evictions started early with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announcing Big Soso as the first evictee of the night. Though visibly shocked, she managed a smile as she walked out. On stage, she thanked her fans and declared, “Honestly, I feel so good.” She also reflected on her motherly role in the house, where she often referred to some male housemates as her “sons”.

Not long after, Ivatar was called next. Known for her reserved nature, she gained notoriety following her heated altercation with fellow housemate Mensan during a live show. Their once cordial relationship soured after Ivatar accused him of gossiping behind her back.

“He just had a lot to say but nothing to say and I wanted to know what his problem is and he couldn’t specifically say it,” Ivatar told Ebuka when queried about her drama with Mensan. “I don’t like when people are not communicating well but instead going behind to talk about me.”

The night’s final shocker was Doris. Like Big Soso, she admitted to being stunned by her eviction.

“I’m surprised. I put in some much work when I was in the house. So I’m shocked. There are people who did not put in too much effort who ought to be here.”

On her relationship with Denari, Doris said he was her kind of man and she looked forward to exploring things further after the show.

With their exit, only 19 housemates remain in the competition.