Ahmad: Tinubu Approved N158bn to Empower 650,000 Youths With Technical, Vocational, Digital Skills

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, yesterday disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved N158 billion for the advancement of education in Nigeria.

Ahmad stated this in Sokoto at the 42nd convocation and 50th anniversary of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.



According to her, the approved amount will be utilised to enhance the country’s education sector, with a focus on technical and vocational education training (TVET).

This initiative, she said, will empower at least 650,000 youths with technical, vocational, and digital skills required to meet emerging industrial and labour needs.



The minister explained that the federal government’s investment in education was a demonstration of its commitment to improving the welfare of Nigerian youth.

She further disclosed that the provision of electricity to some select universities in the country through the rural electrification agency is a testament to this commitment. Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, is one of the beneficiaries of the initiative, which is expected to improve the learning environment and enhance academic productivity.



As part of the celebration, the university conferred honorary degrees on two distinguished personalities: Sheikh Muhammad Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa and former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya (rtd.).

Emeritus status was also bestowed on Prof. Dejo Abdulrahman.

The university also named some of its infrastructure after notable individuals.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, who was in attendance, commended the federal government’s effort to boost the education sector.

He emphasised the importance of education in driving economic growth and development, and pledged his administration’s support to the university’s mission to provide quality education to its students.

In a surprise move, Aliyu announced a special gift of a Hajj seat to the best graduating student.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Garba Bashir, highlighted the achievement of the university as a centre of excellence, research, and community service.

He acknowledged the contributions of past administrators, staff, students, and stakeholders who have shaped the institution into what it is today.

The 42nd convocation and 50th anniversary of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto was a celebration of academic excellence and a testament to the university’s contribution to the development of Nigeria.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from across the country, including government officials, academics and business leaders.