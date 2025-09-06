Strategic Solutions Global Unveils Transformative Initiative for Africa’s Future

Tosin Clegg

Strategic Solutions Global has announced the official unveiling of the groundbreaking initiative, Diaspora Returns: Business Beyond Borders, an elite 8-day legacy-level immersion into the future of innovation, entrepreneurship, and culture in Africa.

The initiative was designed to bring together global leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across the diaspora to unlock business potential, deepen cultural roots, and build generational bridges. More than a journey, Diaspora Returns is a movement to invest, collaborate, and reimagine Africa’s next era of prosperity.

To mark this historic launch, a press conference was held in Lagos, where the vision behind the transformative agenda was shared. This was not just another event but it was the beginning of Africa’s renaissance story. Told through the lens of business, innovation, culture, and global diaspora collaboration, Diaspora Returns positions Africa as the future of growth, influence, and opportunity.

Organisers emphasised that the program goes beyond tourism as it was designed to foster cross-continental investment, strengthen collaboration, and firmly position Nigeria as a central hub for diaspora engagement. Spearheaded by Strategic Solutions Global (Atlanta) in collaboration with Waterlight Save Initiative (Georgia), the East Point Atlanta Convention and Visitors Tourism Bureau (USA), Palton Morgan Holdings (Lagos), and Eko Hotel and Suites (Lagos), the initiative is set to take place from November 17th to 24th, 2025, beginning with the arrival of the first set of participants from the United States.

The Founder and CEO, Nancy Aragbaye, said operations would begin in November 2025, when more than 50 diasporans, mainly from the United States, will tour Nigeria for the first time, “This goes beyond tourism; we are here to start a movement that reconnects the diaspora to Africa with intention; to invest, collaborate, and build cross-continental business. Nigeria is a leading nation across the diaspora. When Nigeria gets it right, Africa gets it right, and when Africa gets it right, the world gets it right.”

“I believe in global commerce, and I know that is what is going to propel Africa, and that is what is going to stir the renaissance of Africa. Those who are yearning to return with intention, bring your talents, skills, resources, and investments back here so jobs can be created and business can be done properly on a global level,” the Strategic Solutions Global founder said.

She added that the project will also document the reconnection journey of African Diasporans in film, creating fresh opportunities within the creative industry. In doing so, it not only bridges business and culture but also ensures that the legacy of diaspora engagement is preserved, celebrated, and passed on to future generations.