Gino Partners Hilda Baci for World’s Largest Jollof Rice Cook-off

GBFoods Nigeria, through its flagship brand, Gino, has announced a partnership with Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, to attempt a world record for the largest pot of Jollof rice ever cooked.

The historic event, holding September 12, will attract chefs, food enthusiasts, cultural icons, and everyday lovers of Jollof who will witness Baci cook in a specially designed six-metre wide pot.

The Marketing Director at GBFoods Nigeria, Oreoluwa Atinmo, explained the firm’s partnership with the initiative as celebrating the resilient Nigerian spirit that never settles.

She described the free-to-attend event as a convergence of culture and history that will create lasting memories and cement Nigeria’s place at the heart of Africa’s culinary pride.

“The love and support we’ve received has been truly overwhelming, especially as Nigerians look forward to watching Hilda Baci go after an audacious dream. A tremendous amount of time, effort and planning has gone into this moment, which stands as yet another opportunity for our nation to come together in the name of passion, perseverance and of course, great food,” Atinmo said.

Baci also explained the drive for the attempt as fulfilling her dreams and extolling Nigeria’s heritage.

“Jollof rice is more than just food, it is a symbol of who we are, our resilience, and the stories we tell through our culture. This event is not only about breaking a record; it is about celebrating our identity, our heritage, and the flavours that unite us as Nigerians and Africans.

“Together with Gino, I am honoured to take on this historic feat, and I invite everyone to come, share in the moment, and witness history being made in the name of passion, culture and great food.”

The event is drafted to feature food exhibitions, cultural performances, and interactive experiences to highlight significance of Jollof rice across West Africa.