Burna Boy Confirms Australian Tour

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy has officially confirmed a Visa Approval for the Australia leg of his  “No Sign of Weakness Tour.

The global tour, which has already sold out arenas across Europe and North America, will make four major stops this October.

In a post, Burna Boy disclosed that, “Two pieces of good news in one week, we’re cheesed up! New toy arrived & Visa stamped for Australia. The road is set, the stage is waiting. Australia, come see me and the crew on tour @fromtheoutsiders.”

Fans can expect electrifying performances in Melbourne (Sidney Myer Music Bowl, October 16), Sydney (Qudos Bank Arena, October 18), Brisbane (Entertainment Centre, October 20), and Perth (RAC Arena, October 24).

Renowned for his dynamic stage presence and chart-topping hits he promises an unforgettable experience for Australian fans as he continues to solidify his status as one of the biggest global acts of this generation.

Tickets for the tour are expected to sell out quickly, further cementing Afrobeats as a powerful force on the world stage. This also further highlights the Billboards 50 Afrobeats artiste of all time spotlight on the African Giant as it shows the reach and potential of this genre. 

