APC Chieftain Makes Case for Active Participation of Supporters in Ongoing Voters’ Registration

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Otan-Aiyegbaju in the Boluwaduro Local Government Council Area of Osun State, Mr. Emmanuel Wale Salako, has appealed to the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to take the ongoing national voters’ registration exercise with levity as it is the only means to enthrone their preferred government in the state.

Salako who decamped to the APC with pomp and pageantry alongside his supporters in hundreds last weekend in the ancient town of Otan-Aiyegbaju, reminded the people that the voters’ cards are the only constitutional visible means of effecting change of government in a democratic clime like Nigeria.

He enjoined the APC supporters in the Ila Federal Constituency encompassing Ifedayo/Ila/Boluwaduro local government areas of the state to brace up and play a proactive role in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

Salako stated that it would not be enough for the party supporters to engage in the sloganeering aspect of politics alone without deeming it necessary to have voters’ cards.

He remarked that it is absolutely necessary and compulsory for anyone who calls himself/herself the adherent of the APC to have a voter’s card with which to wage non-violent electoral war during the period of the elections.

Salako disclosed that he has made up his mind with his supporters to identify fully with the APC after his successful consultations with his family, supporters, friends and some of the principal stakeholders in the federal constituency.

The new defector into the APC who is an Auditor and a Financial Consultant in Abuja stated that himself and his supporters have decided to give their all to the APC in all the future elections in the constituency.

He also disclosed that what further fired his resolve to cross to the APC from the PDP are the visible achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to transform the nation in all the sectors of the socio-political and economic endeavours which have been yielding positive results.

Salako hinted that people should forget about politics and give honour to whom it is due, stating that President Tinubu has been performing wonders to keep the nation afloat in all ramifications.

He stated that he wasn’t in doubt that the APC would control the next government in Osun State with what is on ground, noting that the state PDP has become a mere carcass or a shadow of its old self which has suffered from the defections of the pillars of the party to the APC.