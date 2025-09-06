Ajegunle Chiefs Association Marks 15th Anniversary in Style

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It’s no news that Ajegunle, a bustling neighbourhood located in the heart of Lagos, with its hyper-charged ragga feel and the attendant razzmatazz, has continued to trickle into visible spots of contemporary popular culture. Dubbed ‘AJ City’, the neighbourhood was abuzz with excitement recently as the Ajegunle Chiefs Association marked its 15th anniversary with a lavish dinner and gala night—to inaugurate its newly elected Executives and Palace project.

Held recently at the Association’s Kirikiri Road Club-House, the Sunday, August 17 event was a testament to the association’s commitment to the community and its rich cultural heritage. It attracted the who’s who of Ajegunle extraction (men and women) from both home and diaspora, with the incumbent Chairman of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, Hon. Olalekan Olu Akindipe, as the special guest.

Also on hand to support the LG Chairman were the President-General of the Ajegunle Association Europe, Chief Ceaser Avbioroko; the immediate past NNPC Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Chief Olufemi Soneye; the National Leader, Chief Olushola Akingbade (member), and Nigeria’s musical icon, Olorogun John Asiemu aka Daddy Showkey.

The event kicked off with a brief Annual General Meeting (AGM) and official swearing of the newly elected executives led by Kogi State Table-Tennis Association Chairman, Chief Shaibu Mohammed (President); CEO of Osupa Integrated Maritime Services – Chief Saidi Sani (Vice-President).

Others are Chief Ruben Timipreye (Sec. Gen), Chief Marvis Umusu (Treasurer), Chief Amuni Rilwan (PRO), John J. Ehirim (Fin-Sec), Chief Kelvin Irikefe (Assistant PRO), Chief Samson Adeleke (Provost), and Augustine Udoka (Welfare Sec).

In his rousing pep-talk, the LG Chairman, Hon. Akindipe, reiterated his government’s commitment to support and partner with the Association’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) and charity programs geared towards the development of the local community.

Highlights of the event were the induction of new members, and the new palace project launch. Hon. Akindipe and Chief Avbioroko were inducted into the Hall of Fame and Honorary Membership, respectively. Commenting on the event, the PRO and anchorman, Chief Babaoba said, “The palace project pre-launch was great and we look forward to the official launch, and movement to site within the next 12 months, while welcoming new members.”

Recognition went to the LG chairman, the club’s elders’ forum, the 15th anniversary planning committee, members (both local and diaspora) for their contribution towards the huge success of the anniversary; not forgetting CEO of Kobis Global Studios, Prince Ogaga Wowo, for the impressive digital media coverage and live streaming of the event.