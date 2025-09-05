  • Friday, 5th September, 2025

Tinubu Felicitates IGP Kayode Egbetokun on Birthday

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

•Says police under him have continued to show courage, resilience in face of evolving security challenges

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, as he turned a year older on September 4, 2025.

The President, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined the ranks, officers, and management of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to celebrate Mr Egbetokun, whose commitment to the safety and security of the nation continues to attract commendations.

“Under your leadership, the Nigeria Police Force continues to demonstrate courage and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges in our country and worldwide.

“As you celebrate this special day, I salute your dedication to service, your efforts to uphold law and order, and your pursuit of reforms to strengthen the integrity of the police,” President Tinubu said.

The President prayed for renewed strength, wisdom, and courage for the IGP as he continues to serve the nation.

