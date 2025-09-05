Tinubu Departs Abuja For 10-day Working Leave in Europe

•To spend the vacation in France and UK

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Thursday departed the nation’s capital, Abuja to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

The vacation, according to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, will last 10 working days.

President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to Nigeria.

The President, whose official plane, Nigeria Air Force (NAF) 1, took off from the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by 1.45pm, was seen off by top government officials including Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma; his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

This is the second time the president will be taking annual leave since assuming office. In October 2024, he spent two weeks on vacation in the United Kingdom, during which he reflected on his administration’s economic reforms and hold consultations.

In April, 2025, President Tinubu also embarked on what the presidency described as a short working visit to Paris, to review mid-term performance and plan ahead for his second anniversary in office.