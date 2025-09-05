Tinubu Appoints Atinuke Owolabi As NCDC S’ west Representative 

Funmi Ogundare

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi as the South-west representative on the Board of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

Following her swearing-in, Owolabi described the appointment as both a rare privilege and a profound call to serve.

She pledged to work collaboratively with fellow board members, ministries and stakeholders under the Renewed Hope Agenda to deliver tangible development to the North-central region and Nigeria at large.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), Owolabi has a track record of impactful leadership.

As a former chairperson of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos chapter, she spearheaded initiatives such as innovation hubs, grassroots STEM education, mentorship programmes for female engineers, and digital skills training for young people.

She promised to bring the same spirit of innovation and service into her new role, with priority areas including infrastructure, health, agriculture, education, renewable energy and digital inclusion.

She also stressed her commitment towards ensuring women and youths remain central to the commission’s development agenda,

drive teamwork-based projects that integrate women and youths into the centre of development.

“I promise to collaborate with government, private sector, professional associations and community stakeholders to ensure sustainable impact, foster innovation, renewable energy adoption and digital inclusion across the North-central region,” Owolabi stated.

Reaffirming her loyalty to President Bola Tinubu’s vision, Owolabi expressed confidence that with God’s grace, the NCDC would fulfill its mandate and transform lives across the region.