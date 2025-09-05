SOSG Boost Polio Eradication Efforts With 26 Cooling System 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a significant move to eradicate polio and improve routine immunization, the Sokoto State Government has approved the purchase of 26 cooling systems for vaccine storage across the state.

The approval was announced by the State Chairman of the Task Force Committee on Polio Eradication and Improvement of Routine Immunization, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, at a meeting of the committee held at the Deputy Governor’s conference hall.

Each of the 23 local government areas and the three zonal offices will receive one cooling system, addressing the lack of effective vaccine storage facilities in the state.

According to the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno, the new cooling systems will guarantee the potency of the vaccines, boosting efforts to eradicate polio and improve routine immunization.

“The provision of these cooling systems is a significant step towards achieving our goal of eradicating polio in Sokoto State,” Dr. Wurno said.

The Sokoto State Government has been working tirelessly to eradicate polio and improve routine immunization in the state. The purchase of the cooling systems is the latest effort aimed at achieving this goal.

The committee has been tasked with ensuring the effective distribution and installation of the cooling systems to achieve the desired goal.

With this development, Sokoto State is poised to make significant progress in its polio eradication efforts. The state government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services is evident in this move.

The new cooling systems will not only improve vaccine storage but also enhance the overall efficiency of immunization programs in the state.

This is a major boost to the state’s healthcare system and a significant step towards achieving the goal of polio eradication.

The Sokoto State Government’s efforts to eradicate polio are part of a broader national campaign to eliminate the disease in Nigeria.

The country has made significant progress in reducing polio cases in recent years, but more work needs to be done to achieve complete eradication.

The purchase of the cooling systems is a testament to the state government’s commitment to this goal and its determination to provide quality healthcare services.