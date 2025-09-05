Religious Body Seeks Collective Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Greater Evangelism World Crusade (GEWC) has called for a collective fight against corruption in the country.

The International Director of Greater Evangelism World Crusade, Pastor Isaac Olori, made the call during a press conference at the church headquarters in Port Harcourt, ahead of its 53rd anniversary.

Responding to questions from journalists, Olori noted that corruption was naturally endemic as a result of fallen man. He noted that “the only challenge is that the level of manifestation and greed differs from society to society”.

Olori said, “In Nigeria, we have the challenge of spirit of corruption and those in leadership are perpetuating it and because they perpetuate it, is becoming difficult to arrest but the church has a place”.

He said the place of prayer, church teaching her membership to live by example, would create positive changes, stressing that “some of those who are in politics belong to churches but do they live up to the example of Christ in the public service?”

Olori regretted that “Some of us who work in the public office, because corruption is not only in the political place. They are in the grassroots. You deal with people in the office, files could be missing. You go to the road, the police will stand, they have to collect something before you pass, and all the rest with different dimensions.

“So, is a total thing because men have yielded to the depraved nature, and so the answer is prayer, every church, every minister should live up to the calling of preaching the true gospel, and we stand on the gospel of Christ”.

He added that, “We pray, but the greatest work is to work on your community. If there is darkness in this place and you bring light it will make a difference. The challenge is that we should raise a generation that should make a difference. I believe that this nation be changed”.

Speaking on the achievements of the church in the years past, Olori said “In line with our Mission statement, the Ministry provides support and relief materials to flood-displaced persons in the Orashi region of Rivers State and Bayelsa State affected areas whenever the need arises.”

He said recently, the Ministry sent foodstuffs and cash support to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) due to armed conflicts between herders and farmers in Benue state”.

On the goal of the ministry, he said “By God’s grace, the Ministry has spread to various parts of Nigeria, Africa, the United Kingdom, and the USA. The Greater Evangelism World Crusade has impacted many lives, leading thousands to salvation through Christ Jesus.

In addition to preaching, we have published several Christian literature and literary documentation of the history of the Ministry, which has provided knowledge of indigenous church history.”

He recalled that the ministry was founded on Saturday, September 9, 1972, by founder and Pioneer International Director, late Apostle Geoffrey Dabibi Numbere, during an all-night prayer meeting in Port Harcourt, the Capital of Rivers State.

According to him “The name, the logo, and the motto were all given by the Lord through a vision. Amid much persecution, opposition, and difficulties, the Ministry pioneered indigenous Pentecostal evangelism in old Rivers State (now Rivers and Bayelsa States) of Nigeria in the early 1970s”.