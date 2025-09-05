NASENI Unveils N250 Million InnovateNaija Challenge to Empower Young Nigerian Innovators

Sunday Ehigiator





The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has launched InnovateNaija, Nigeria’s biggest innovation competition, with a prize pool of N250 million to support homegrown inventions in science, engineering, and manufacturing.

The initiative, backed by the Presidency, the NASENI Innovation Hub, and AfriLabs, will officially kick off on September 4, 2025, at the GITEX Nigeria 10x Stage, Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

Designed to inspire and showcase the nation’s brightest minds, InnovateNaija will identify and fund transformative ideas capable of addressing Nigeria’s unique challenges and advancing technological growth.

Under the scheme, 37 state-level winners — one from each of Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT — will be selected through public voting. Each will receive a N2.5 million grant to develop their innovations.

The top 15 will progress to the grand finale at the NASENI Invention Fest in Abuja, February 2026, where they will pitch their solutions before expert judges and stakeholders with the overall winner walking away with N100 million in funding.

Beyond the competition, NASENI also announced the pre-launch of its Innovation Hub in Abuja, aimed at bridging the support gap for innovators by providing infrastructure, mentorship, capacity building, and funding opportunities.

Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Khalil Sulaiman Halilu, said the challenge reflects the agency’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for innovation to thrive.

“The InnovateNaija Challenge is an incredible opportunity, offering funding to 37 outstanding youths to bring their ideas to life. The NASENI Innovation Hub will nurture these sparks into scalable solutions, advancing Nigeria’s technological capabilities,” he stated.

Executive Director of AfriLabs, Anna Ekeledo, described the initiative as a boost to Africa’s innovation ecosystem.

“By empowering innovators across all states in Nigeria, this competition not only fuels creativity but also strengthens the innovation ecosystem. We are excited to support NASENI in spotlighting Nigerian ingenuity,” she said.

The three-month competition is expected to drive participation nationwide, positioning Nigeria as a hub for grassroots innovation in Africa.