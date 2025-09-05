NAHCO Deploys New, Advanced Equipment to Enhance Operations Nationwide

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, (nahco aviance) recently commissioned and deployed another batch of multi-million-dollar ground support equipment (GSE) to enhance its operations countrywide.

At the event, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, Dr. Seinde Oladapo Fadeni, reiterated the plan of the Board of the company to ensure that the Company boasts of more than adequate equipment by year end 2026.

Fadeni disclosed that the process for acquiring the new equipment started last year, but the Company had to endure delivery delays while the manufacturer finishes producing and shipping to Nigeria.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Mr. Didier Stuellet, commended the Chairman and Board of the Company for investing heavily in equipment for the Company.

“It’s a huge investment. We’re talking about millions, not in naira, but in dollars, and so this is always difficult for the owners of a company like this to take a decision like this; to take the best decision. This is the best decision for NAHCO,” the COO said.

The Head, GSE, Mr. Charles Karinga noted that the acquisition of nine brand new high loaders by NAHCO was a huge one in the history of Nigerian aviation and that not many ground handling service providers in the region could acquire so many equipment at the same time.

He described a high loader as a ground support equipment, equipped with a high-reach lift mechanism to load or unload items, cargo, food, drinks, cleared for air transportation.