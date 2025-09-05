Kano Corruption Allegations: CSOs Support  EFCC, ICPC

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Police in Kano tightened security at the zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to preempt a planned protest by some civil society organisations in the state.

Members of groups converged on the anti-graft office yesterday morning to show solidarity with the EFCC and ICPC’s ongoing investigation into corruption allegations against some state government officials.

In his speech at a press conference, leader of the group Ambassador Abdullahi Muhammad, said: “The solidarity walk is a clear message of support and encouragement to the EFCC, ICPC and all anti-graft agencies to stand firm, remain resolute, and do not bow to intimidation.”

He added: “We the people of Kano, speaking through the Forum of Kano Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Against Corruption, gathered today in solidarity and protest to demand accountability, justice, and transparency in governance.”

According to him, “We stand united because corruption is killing Kano. Public trust has been betrayed, billions have been siphoned, and the people continue to suffer while a few individuals enrich themselves.”

The leader of the group cited some cases bordering on allegations leveled against some state government officials, which included the ongoing investigation into the N6.5 billion scandal, the Novomed drug scandal, the 50,000 Women’s Cash Support Scheme, and the federal government palliative scandal, among others.

While calling on the judiciary to act fairly and resist compromise in the discharge of all corruption cases, the CSOs also, urged the State House of Assembly to immediately set up a committee to investigate the allegations and hold officials accountable.

Ambassador Muhammad condemned the alleged harassment of some journalists and civil society voices by the state government, adding that “silencing dissent is an assault on democracy.”