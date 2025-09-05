How Dapo Abiodun is Transforming Ogun With Road Construction

By Olaniyi Ajibola

The 49-year old Ogun State remains a significant federating unit among the rest, considering it’s cosmopolitan posture in location and history, as well as the sophistication of it’s human endowment; the gateway state is without doubt a leading light in all ramifications.

Like many other sub-nationals, the state had its share of the suffocating military Junta with resultant stagnation in development and absence of direction in leadership, as inherent potentials of the state left untapped and in the state of inertia.

Successive civilian governments, however, made some efforts to change the ugly trend, especially between 1999 and 2003, when rural roads were substantially constructed and rehabilitated for smooth connectivity within communities.

Meanwhile, the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun from 29th May, 2019 came with aggressive determination to change the old order and transform the existing projects of value, strictly working in tandem with the maxim,” Building Our Future Together “.

In a swift and decisive move, Governor Dapo Abiodun left his friends and foes in total astonishment. In less than six years of being in the saddle, he has constructed over 1200kms of roads, the feat that surpassed the combined efforts of all his predecessors in road construction.

Of profound significance and fascinating is the Abeokuta-Sango-Ota -Lagos Expressway. The road that was not only frustrating and a nightmare but constituted total embarrassment to the state with serious economic quagmire.

As a responsive and responsible leader, Governor Dapo Abiodun made frantic efforts to take over the construction of the road from the Federal Government during his first term in office, unfortunately, the man that held sway as the Minister of Works at that time remained insensitive and indifferent to the issue, he even reiterated his illogical stance on the National Television, claiming the road belongs to the Federal Government and the State has no legal authority to work on it irrespective of what the road users were passing through daily.

Governor Abiodun perseverance and consistency later paid off in this dispensation, as the new man in charge of the Ministry thinker along with the Governor and saw reason for quick action, thereby granting the request of the Ogun State Government to repair the road.

The conspicuously elated Governor broke the 21-year jinx of stagnation and frustration by flagging off the construction of the 70-km road on 23rd August 2024, with assertions of commitment and completion within 18 months.

As it stands, and about a year after the flag off, the Governor has truly proved to be a talk and do leader, a rare attribute in the political enclave of Africa. As the construction of the road nears it’s completion, motorists and commuters alike have begun to praise and commend the Governor for his ingenuity, sincerity and clarity of purpose.

Five gangs are working simultaneously at Olomore, Midgad/Metroxide, Papanlanto Junction, Owode, and the Toll Gate axis, where earthwork, stone base, and drainage have been completed while asphalt is being laid.

Also, the failed portions at Brewery, Obada, and Itori Junction up to Lafarge Cement Factory, Ewekoro, have been repaired and opened for motorists, the development that elicited jubilant reactions from different individuals in the axis.

The Olu of Itori, Oba Abdul Fatai Akorede Akamo, said: “This road has been abandoned for so many years, and I thank God that Governor Dapo Abiodun took the bull by the horns and committed to doing the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road.

“Though it is a federal road, Governor Abiodun said he would complete the road, and he has started it. Our governor is a man of his word, and his word is his bond.

“I have never witnessed such a governor in the state since my enthronement who says something and achieves it. We will tell our stories by ourselves; the giant stride of the governor on this road is still unbelievable.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun is a man of the people; he feels the people’s pain, and the governor is doing fine because he has someone at his back. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been our governor’s pillar of support, what he met on the ground when he became the governor was so sad, but today, we thank God that God has revealed Himself.”

As the people of the state and many road users await the completion of this all-important road in the next few months, the euphoria of this triumph resonates across board, from elite to the peasants and artisans, including students and market women, they continue to say Thank You Mr Talk and Do, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON.

*Ajibola, is a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Strategic Communications