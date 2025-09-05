Golfers Tee off in Style to Honour Baba T  @70

The serene fairways of the Sadiq Baba Abubakar Golf Course at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Shasha, Lagos came alive yesterday as the Fun Golfers Group staged a vibrant birthday kitty in honour of one of their own — Segun Babatola, fondly called Baba T — who clocked 70 years in style.

It was more than just golf; it was a gathering of friends, colleagues, and fellow enthusiasts who share a love for the game and respect for a man who has been a familiar face on the greens for decades.

Players from Lagos and Abuja turned out in numbers, blending competition with camaraderie in an atmosphere filled with laughter, banter, and goodwill.

The kitty, aptly tagged “Baba T @ 70”, had golfers battling across different categories, but the spirit of fun and celebration outweighed the rivalry.

In the men’s division, Olaitan Shabi (Amotekun) stole the spotlight, shooting a 71 net off handicap 21 to clinch top spot. Tony Madojemu followed closely with 72 net, while Tony Obot also finished on 72 net to take the second runner-up prize.

The ladies showed class as Shade Opawunmi carded a brilliant 69 net (handicap 15) to lift the trophy, with Adenike Saliu taking the runner-up honours on 72 net.

Among the veterans, experience told, as Sola Omole emerged champion with 86 net, ahead of General Ken Vigo (rtd) carded 88 net while General Adebiyi Okanlawon (rtd) played 94 net.

Special moments added flavour to the day. Akonte Ekine powered his way to win the men’s Longest Drive, while Abiodun Hassan showed precision in the ladies’ category. The Nearest-to-the-Pin prize went to none other than Olaitan Shabi (Amotekun), who capped his performance with style.

For Sola Omole, former Director-General of NTA and veteran golfer, the event was more than a competition. “The Fun Golfers management team has done something truly special in celebrating Baba T with this kitty. It’s the kind of gesture that reminds us why golf is about friendship as much as it is about the game,” he remarked.

The man of the moment, Baba T, could hardly hide his joy. With a broad smile, he thanked the golfers and guests for honouring him: “At 70, to be celebrated this way by friends and fellow golfers is something I will cherish forever.”

As the sun set on the lush greens of Shasha, it was clear that the day was not just about scores on a card, but about a life well-lived, friendships nurtured, and the timeless spirit of golf that continues to bring people together.